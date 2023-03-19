"10 wicket se harne ki aadat ho gyi hai" - Top 10 funny memes after India's embarrassing loss in 2nd ODI vs Australia

Team India suffered an embarrassing 10-wicket loss in the second ODI against Australia in Vizag on Sunday (March 19). Mitchell Starc played a starring role in Australia's victory with a 5-wicket haul and rightfully received the player of the match award.

The Men in Blue batted first in the contest after losing the toss. Mitchell Starc bowled an incisive spell with the new ball at a lively pace and troubled all the batters with swing. He dismissed Shubman Gill in the very first over and did not look back from there.

None of the batters except Virat Kohli (31) and Axar Patel (29*) failed to cross more than 20 runs. Sean Abbott (3/23) and Nathan Ellis (2/13) complemented Starc well as the trio bundled out India for a paltry 117 runs in 26 overs.

Travis Head (51*) and Mitchell Marsh (66*) then poured water on India's hopes of putting in a fight in the chase. The duo came out all guns blazing and smashed bowlers all around the park as Australia raced off to 121 in 11 overs to win the contest clinically.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Australian captain Steve Smith reflected on his side's comprehensive series leveling victory and said:

"Yeah it was a quick one. Only 37 overs, you don't see this usually. The bowlers were outstanding. Starc in particular and the rest of the bowlers complemented well. I don't know how the wicket is going to play, how much it swings and I don't have any totals in mind."

"It's all about executing our plans and putting India under pressure. Looking at how Head and Mitch went after the bowlers it was great to see and pleased with the way we bounced back after the defeat. (On his brilliant one-handed catch) Thanks, Fortunate I was able to hang on to it, we all know Hardik is a wonderful player."

Fans react after Australia leveled the 3-match series against India with a thumping win in the 2nd ODI

Fans were left disappointed by a poor performance from the hosts in the 2nd ODI against Australia on Sunday. They conveyed their views on the defeat by sharing hilarious memes.

Here are some of the best ones:

Both teams will square off in the series decider on Wednesday (March 22) in Chennai.

Poll : 0 votes