"104 over fielding krwake bs 9 ballkhelne diye"- Top 10 funny memes as England stun India on Day 2 of 4th Test in Ranchi 

England dominated the proceedings with the ball on Day 2 and put themselves in a commanding situation in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Saturday, February 24.

They began the day with an overnight score of 302/7 and managed to reach 353 before losing the remaining three wickets in the first session. James Anderson then gave them a perfect start with the ball by dismissing Indian captain Rohit Sharma (2) in the third over.

Shubman Gill (38) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (73) put on 82 runs for the second wicket but couldn't convert it into a big innings. After their partnership, Shoaib Bashir spun a web around the middle-order batters and triggered a collapse, leaving India reeling 161/5.

Tom Hartley also joined the party with two quick wickets to reduce India to 177/7. Dhruv Jurel (30*) and Kuldeep Yadav (17*) stitched an unbeaten 46-run partnership to ensure India did not lose another wicket till stumps on Day 2.

The entertaining action that unfolded on Day 2 of the 4th Test enthralled cricket fans. They expressed their reactions to the same by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes:

"Looks like it'll keep deteriorating and it'll keep getting tougher to bat on"- Joe Root after stumps on day 2 of 4th IND vs ENG Test

After stumps, England batter Joe Root reflected on the cricketing action on Day 2 and said:

"Had a good couple of days. Certainly stuck to build momentum for the Test. I think that's how I try to play every game - play the conditions and the situation of the game. Thankfully it paid off. We'll see how things progress out in the game. Obviously looks like it'll keep deteriorating and it'll keep getting tougher to bat on. Hopefully we can pick up three early wickets tomorrow."

He continued:

"Brilliant effort from the boys, I had a great view as well. For them to step up and perform like that, it's great for the future of English cricket. (On Bashir) He's brilliant. He's great to have in the group. I've not seen much of him or known much of him before this series but he has great character. "

