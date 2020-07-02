12 days in terrorist ward was like torture for me, says S. Sreesanth

Before his ban, S. Sreesanth turned out for India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20s.

Former India paceman S. Sreesanth.

Former India paceman Shanthakumaran Sreesanth’s seven-year ban for charges of spot-fixing during the 2013 India Premier League (IPL) season comes to an end in August. S. Sreesanth recently recounted how he was being held in the ‘terrorist ward’ of the jail cell.

The fast bowler from Kerala, who turned 37 in February this year, said he felt like he was ‘tortured’ for 16-17 hours in a day for 12 days in a row.

“If you look at my life, it was a fraction of second; it was the after-match party, I was taken to the terrorist ward, I felt I was being made ‘Bakra’. For 12 days, it was a torture for me for 16-17 hours per day. I was always thinking about my house and family at that time," S. Sreesanth told CricTracker during an Instagram live session.

“After a few days, my elder brother came to visit me and then I got to know that my family was fine. My family members motivated me and were really behind me.

“On a serious note, winning every battle is important, everyone is fighting their own battle. Even if Sachin Tendulkar scores century in a game, he will bat from zero in next game,” S. Sreesanth said.

“Think for 10 seconds before you take any decision, you should know that ‘this too shall pass’. Just achieve whatever you want to achieve, don’t wait for what the world says,” S. Sreesanth, who also appeared in the popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’, said.

S. Sreesanth also opened up on Sushant Singh Rajput's death

S. Sreesanth also spoke about his emotions on hearing about the death of popular Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput.

“I was training at that time, my wife messaged me, I didn’t check it at that time. Later, when I was in my car, I got a voice mail from my wife and I thought it was ‘mazak’.

“When I heard different voice mails, I got to know it was true, many were circulating his pictures on social media. Luckily, no one clicked me going to jail or coming out of jail. Luckily, my kids will not see such pictures. I felt sad on that day,” S. Sreesanth said.

The fast bowler, who turned out for Kings XI Punjab, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, is now looking to make a comeback into active cricket by earning a recall into the Kerala Ranji Trophy team this season.