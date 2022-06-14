"136 of the most extraordinary runs" - Twitterati lauds Jonny Bairstow's breathtaking ton vs NZ

Jonny Bairstow's counter-attacking knock guided England to a five-wicket win against New Zealand on Tuesday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

With 160 runs required in the final session, Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes launched a carnage to take the game away from the Kiwis.

The wicketkeeper-batter reached his fifty in the first over after tea and after that, there was no stopping him. The next three overs saw five maximums from Bairstow's bat as he gave life to a Test match that was heading for a plain draw.

England clobbered 68 runs in the first five overs as Jonny Bairstow inched towards his hundred. He eventually reached the triple figures in just 77 balls. Stokes wasn't one to be left behind as he smashed a 55-ball half-century.

Bairstow eventually fell to Trent Boult after a 92-ball 136 but Stokes remained unbeaten on 75 to take the team home. The Englishman's aggressive knock set social media ablaze, with fans from all across the globe lauding the batter.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Jonny Bairstow, an innings of a lifetime, one of the best counter-attacking 4th innings you will ever see.Well done England , Test Cricket is Best Cricket. #ENGvNZ Jonny Bairstow, an innings of a lifetime, one of the best counter-attacking 4th innings you will ever see.Well done England , Test Cricket is Best Cricket. #ENGvNZ https://t.co/BV5dVzbIqk

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill By the way, purists can shit as much as they want on T20s, but you don't get innings (or chases) like that of Bairstow (or ENG) today without playing T20s. T20s have not only made the sport richer financially, but in some ways in they have made the game richer skill wise too. By the way, purists can shit as much as they want on T20s, but you don't get innings (or chases) like that of Bairstow (or ENG) today without playing T20s. T20s have not only made the sport richer financially, but in some ways in they have made the game richer skill wise too.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns One of the finest Test victories ever - England need 160 runs in the final session and they chase down in 16 overs - Take a bow, Bairstow and Stokes. One of the finest Test victories ever - England need 160 runs in the final session and they chase down in 16 overs - Take a bow, Bairstow and Stokes.

Melinda Farrell @melindafarrell I mean. Stokes and Bairstow. Bairstow and Stokes. I think these two might actually cure me. #ENGvNZ I mean. Stokes and Bairstow. Bairstow and Stokes. I think these two might actually cure me. #ENGvNZ

Hugh Laurie @hughlaurie Jonny Bairstow hitting this ball as if it’s robbed his grandmother. Unbelievable. Jonny Bairstow hitting this ball as if it’s robbed his grandmother. Unbelievable.

Obviously, I didn't see Jessop's knock but I have now witnessed Bairstow's mind-blowing, believe-it-or-not innings. Just for the moment, #JonnyBairstow perhaps is feeling like King Viv Richards.Obviously, I didn't see Jessop's knock but I have now witnessed Bairstow's mind-blowing, believe-it-or-not innings. Just for the moment, #JonnyBairstow perhaps is feeling like King Viv Richards.Obviously, I didn't see Jessop's knock but I have now witnessed Bairstow's mind-blowing, believe-it-or-not innings. https://t.co/M9v3nZE43Y

Abhimanyu Bose @bose_abhimanyu Jonny Bairstow, my god! If this is a sign of things to come, we're in for a wild ride with the England Test team under Baz! Jonny Bairstow, my god! If this is a sign of things to come, we're in for a wild ride with the England Test team under Baz!

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 As Navjot Singh Sidhu would put it, there was a light at the end of the tunnel for NZ once Root got out. It turned out to be an incoming train named Jonny Bairstow. That was a mad, mad innings! Stupendous from England - they've walked the talk these two games! #ENGvsNZ As Navjot Singh Sidhu would put it, there was a light at the end of the tunnel for NZ once Root got out. It turned out to be an incoming train named Jonny Bairstow. That was a mad, mad innings! Stupendous from England - they've walked the talk these two games! #ENGvsNZ

#ENGvsNZ Days like these are few. So, just watch and enjoy. What a chase, England. What a knock and what a partnership, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes. Days like these are few. So, just watch and enjoy. What a chase, England. What a knock and what a partnership, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes.#ENGvsNZ

Cricket With Ash @CricketWithAsh Jonny Bairstow is changing perspectives, not just the test match. Unbelievable shot making. Jonny Bairstow is changing perspectives, not just the test match. Unbelievable shot making.

. @shivvamm8 Bairstow IPL product and McCollum ipl coach leading county cricket connoisseurs to win. Bairstow IPL product and McCollum ipl coach leading county cricket connoisseurs to win.

The Odd Guy @Crick_Savage @ICC I blame IPL for destroying Bairstow's Test career. That's not how test matches are played. @ICC I blame IPL for destroying Bairstow's Test career. That's not how test matches are played.

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Jonny Bairstow (136 off 92 balls in a chase of 299) played one of the greatest innings ever seen in cricket. To see such inns sometimes you need to back a talent despite failures. For context, Bairstow's career average as a specialist batter is only 31.09 after 36 Tests. #EngvNZ Jonny Bairstow (136 off 92 balls in a chase of 299) played one of the greatest innings ever seen in cricket. To see such inns sometimes you need to back a talent despite failures. For context, Bairstow's career average as a specialist batter is only 31.09 after 36 Tests. #EngvNZ

"When you get in that kind of mood, you just got to go with it" - Jonny Bairstow

The 32-year-old brought his ninth Test hundred as the hosts took an unassailable lead in the three-match Test series. Reacting to his breathtaking knock, Bairstow revealed that he had the complete support of Ben Stokes, who was batting at the other end.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Jonny Bairstow said:

"It was just great fun to be out there. Just one of those things, when you get in that kind of mood, you just got to go with it. Ben, at the other end, said, 'Don't even think about it.' That's how it went. We know the power we've got in the middle order. Today was our day, and what a day it's been."

England will hope to continue their momentum in the final game of the series, scheduled to commence on June 23 at Headingley.

