"136 of the most extraordinary runs" - Twitterati lauds Jonny Bairstow's breathtaking ton vs NZ

Jonny Bairstow's counter-attacking knock guided England to a five-wicket win against New Zealand on Tuesday at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.
With 160 runs required in the final session, Bairstow and captain Ben Stokes launched a carnage to take the game away from the Kiwis.
The wicketkeeper-batter reached his fifty in the first over after tea and after that, there was no stopping him. The next three overs saw five maximums from Bairstow's bat as he gave life to a Test match that was heading for a plain draw.
England clobbered 68 runs in the first five overs as Jonny Bairstow inched towards his hundred. He eventually reached the triple figures in just 77 balls. Stokes wasn't one to be left behind as he smashed a 55-ball half-century.
Bairstow eventually fell to Trent Boult after a 92-ball 136 but Stokes remained unbeaten on 75 to take the team home. The Englishman's aggressive knock set social media ablaze, with fans from all across the globe lauding the batter.
"When you get in that kind of mood, you just got to go with it" - Jonny Bairstow
The 32-year-old brought his ninth Test hundred as the hosts took an unassailable lead in the three-match Test series. Reacting to his breathtaking knock, Bairstow revealed that he had the complete support of Ben Stokes, who was batting at the other end.
Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Jonny Bairstow said:
"It was just great fun to be out there. Just one of those things, when you get in that kind of mood, you just got to go with it. Ben, at the other end, said, 'Don't even think about it.' That's how it went. We know the power we've got in the middle order. Today was our day, and what a day it's been."
England will hope to continue their momentum in the final game of the series, scheduled to commence on June 23 at Headingley.