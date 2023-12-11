"15.08.23 to 09.12.23"- Suryakumar Yadav shares his before and after transformation pictures  

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav shared his transformation pictures with his fans via social media on Monday (December 11). He is currently in Gqeberha, South Africa, with the Indian team for the three-match T20I series.

The 33-year-old is standing in as captain of the T20I side as Rohit Sharma has been rested while Hardik Pandya is out of action due to an ankle injury. The first T20I of the series in Durban on Sunday (December 10) was washed out due to incessant rain. The two teams will face off in the second match on Tuesday (December 12) at St George's Park in Gqeberha.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav took to his official Instagram handle on Monday and shared a collage of two pictures of himself. He also mentioned the dates when they were taken as one was from August 15, while the other was from December 9. He is visibly leaner in the latest photo compared to the picture clicked four months ago.

Indicating the same through his post, Surya wrote in the caption:

"Work. 15.08.23 to 9.12.23"

"He has a bright future"- Chris Gayle on Indian stand-in T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav

Legendary T20 batter Chris Gayle recently hailed Suryakumar Yadav for his magnificent performances in the shortest format over the past few years. The 44-year-old was impressed with Surya's ability to hit all around the park and maintain a good strike rate throughout the innings.

Speaking on Star Sport, effusive in his praise of Suryakumar Yadav, Gayle said:

"I don't know how to describe that, he's just phenomenal. [He hits] pretty much all around the ground, fantastic. Good strike rate, good player. Like I said, he has a bright future as well. I know he pretty much just started but down the road, consistency is going to be even more key for a player like SKY. He's got phenomenal talent, you know, unbelievable talent."

Gayle added:

"You just don't know how to describe it. I am sure bowlers also try to pinpoint how to bowl to him because he's so, you know, like a 360 [degree] player as well. It is going to be difficult for bowlers to work him, to decide which areas to [bowl to] try and cramp him out. Like I said, he's just phenomenal."

Despite his indifferent form in other formats, Suryakumar Yadav has been in scintillating form in T20Is ever since his debut in 2021. Across 58 games, he has scored 1985 runs at an average of 44.11 while maintaining an exceptional strike rate of 171.71.

