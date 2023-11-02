"1st Ponting curse, now God"- Top 10 funny memes after India reach 357/8 in 2023 World Cup clash vs Sri Lanka

Team India posted a huge total of 357/8 in their 2023 World Cup match against Sri Lanka on Thursday (November 2) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis won the toss and opted to bowl first in the contest earlier in the afternoon. Indian captain Rohit Sharma hit a four off the first ball of the match and then departed immediately after getting deceived by a slower delivery from Dilshan Madushanka.

Dushmantha Chameera then bowled two maidens on the trot with tight lines and troubled Shubman Gill (92) and Virat Kohli (88). The duo weathered the storm by playing watchfully against the new ball and then gradually shifted gears to wrest back control.

Kohli hit some trademark drives and flicks while running hard between the wickets. Gill also looked in great rhythm and upped the ante with big hits after reaching his half-century. However, both unfortunately missed out on scoring their centuries.

Shreyas Iyer (82) then played a blazing knock to power India to 357. Ravindra Jadeja (35) also chipped in with a valuable cameo in the end. Dilshan Madushanka picked up a five-wicket haul for Sri Lanka in the bowling department.

"Wanted to get my eye on by rotating the strike, capitalize on the loose balls"- Team India batter Shreyas Iyer after his 82 vs Sri Lanka in 2023 World Cup

At the mid-innings break, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer reflected on the action that unfolded in the first innings, saying:

"It was pretty good to bat on (pitch), the ball was coming on at an invariable bounce and wanted to get my eye on by rotating the strike, capitalize on the loose balls. Virat and Gill steadied the ship, it became easy for me to come in and play my shots, express myself.

Applauding the partnership of Kohli and Gill, he added:

"The way they nudged the singles into doubles, converted loose balls into boundaries, they laid the platform for us and when KL and I came in, it was easy. Message we got was, the ball was stopping and holding on a bit, especially the slower one's, we had to look for the delivery before committing to the shots."

The two put up a 189-run partnership from 179 second deliveries for the second wicket.

