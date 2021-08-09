2 out of 3 banned Sri Lankan cricketers to play in the USA for $125,000 a year - Reports

Sri Lankan cricketers Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, and Niroshan Dickwella received a one-year ban last month for a bio-bubble breach during the England tour.

It has now been learned that two out of those three Sri Lankan cricketers are preparing to leave for the United States and resume their careers.

As reported by The Sunday Morning Sports, one of the three Sri Lankan cricketers made up his mind to leave his country last week itself, while another member of that trio has made the same call now.

The sources have reported that the players will earn $125,000 per annum while playing cricket in the US for three years.

"The said arrangement is to play for U.S.A. for $ 125,000 per year, for three years. In his inquiry, the player was proved lying to the disciplinary committee on a fatal accident which he had committed some time ago. Now he is trying to take on the SLC CEO over his punishment," the source stated.

The report further claims that a legendary player has backed the two Sri Lankan cricketers to take this route.

"This legend is a good pal of the player manager of the two players who now try to leave the country. The legend well known in the cricket circles for playing covert double games," the source revealed.

Multiple Sri Lankan cricketers have moved to the United States recently

Former Sri Lankan pacer Dilhara Fernando recently turned up for the LA Titans in the LA Open T20 Championship 2021

Fans should note that two of the three banned Sri Lankan cricketers will not be the first from their country to start a professional career in the United States.

Shehan Jayasuriya recently quit Sri Lanka and moved to the US, where he participated in the LA Open T20 Championship 2021. Even former Sri Lankan pacer Dilhara Fernando played in that competition.

JUST IN: Shehan Jayasuriya has informed Sri Lanka Cricket that he will no longer be available for domestic or international tournaments, as he is moving to the USA with his family.



Jayasuriya has represented Sri Lanka in 12 ODIs and 18 T20Is. pic.twitter.com/EeIonzRZ7d — ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2021

Besides, Indian fast bowler Siddharth Trivedi, who received a ban from the BCCI in 2013, also moved to the United States earlier this year.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar