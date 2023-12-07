“20 centuries seems long way away” - Brian Lara unsure of whether Virat Kohli can break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international tons

West Indies batting legend Brian Lara reckons that Virat Kohli will find it tough to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries. Lara pointed out that Kohli, who has 80 international tons to his name, will need four years to equal Tendulkar’s record even if he scores five hundreds in a year, adding that he will be 39 by then.

Kohli has been in terrific form in international cricket lately. He was the leading run-getter at the 2023 ODI World Cup, hammering 765 runs in 11 innings at an average of 95.62 and a strike rate of 90.32. The 35-year-old’s run tally is a record for the most runs scored in a single edition of the Men’s ODI World Cup, surpassing Tendulkar’s 673 in the 2003 edition.

During the World Cup, Kohli equaled Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI tons with a hundred on his 35th birthday against South Africa. He then broke the Master Blaster’s record by notching up his 50th hundred in the one-day format in the semi-final against New Zealand.

Following his World Cup exploits, a number of fans and critics reckon that Kohli can go on to break Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 100 international hundreds. According to Lara, though, that’s not logical thinking.

"How old is Kohli now? 35, right? He has 80 but still needs 20. If he scores five centuries every year he'd need four more years to equal Tendulkar. Kohli will be 39 then. Tough job, very tough job," the West Indies great told Anandabazar Patrika.

"Can't say with certainty, no one can. Those saying Kohli will break Tendulkar's 100-centuries record won't be taking cricketing logic into account. 20 centuries seem a long way away. Most cricketers can't score that in their entire career. I won't be adventurous and say Kohli will do it. Age doesn't stop for anyone," Lara stated.

"Kohli will break many more records but 100 centuries seems the most difficult one,” the 54-year-old went on to add.

Expand Tweet

35-year-old Kohli is the fourth-leading run-getter in international cricket, with 26,532 runs in 518 matches at an average of 54.36. He has 80 hundreds and 138 fifties to his name.

Virat Kohli has been rested for the white ball leg of South Africa tour

Kohli, who did not feature in the T20Is against Australia at home recently, has been rested for the white ball leg of the South Africa tour as well. India will play three T20Is and three ODIs against the Proteas from December 10 to 21.

Expand Tweet

The experienced batter will, however, be part of the red ball matches. India will play two Tests against South Africa - the first in Centurion (December 26-30) and the second in Cape Town (January 3-7).