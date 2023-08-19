2023 ODI World Cup: ICC unveils mascot duo for the 50-over marquee event

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has unveiled a mascot duo for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup, scheduled to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

One male and female mascot was unveiled in an event in Gurugram in the presence of U19 World Cup-winning captains Yash Dhull and Shafali Verma on Saturday, August 19.

The two characters originate from Crictoverse and stand as symbols of both genders to promote equality and diversity. The mascot duo will engage with fans in person, through broadcasts, and on digital platforms. Fans can purchase a variety of Crictoverse products, including mascot-themed merchandise, including sunglasses online or at the venues.

In a video shared by the ICC on YouTube, the male character was blue in color while the female mascot was saffron. The video featured Australia Women's all-rounder Ellyse Perry, England captain Jos Buttler and Indian players - Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli.

Here’s the complete description provided by the ICC:

“With a turbo-powered arm propelling fireballs at lightning speed, the female character’s pinpoint accuracy leaves even the boldest batters in awe. Her unmatched reflexes, fierce flexibility, and fervent determination make her a supercharged fast bowling prowess. Adorned with a belt carrying six power cricket orbs, each strategically prepared for various game-changing tactics, she stands ever-ready to set the game aflame.”

It added:

“The male character exudes an unmistakable blend of sub-zero coolness and high-voltage batting prowess. His every shot, from sneaky finesse to seam-smashing sixes, resonates with an electrifying force that captivates audiences. His electromagnetic bat and versatile shot repertoire amplify the excitement, setting the stage alight and electrifying the crease with every stroke.”

Expand Tweet

Fans to decide names for mascot duo for the 2023 ODI World Cup

The fans will have the opportunity to decide the name of the mascot duo for the 2023 ODI World Cup before August 27. Speaking about the development, ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said:

“We are delighted to launch the ICC’s mascot duo ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. The perpetual characters signify cricket's universal appeal beyond cultures and boundaries with the mascots standing as beacons of unity and passion. With representation of both genders, they epitomize the vital role of gender equality in our dynamic world.”

He added:

“In line with the ICC's and cricket's priority to connect with the next generation of cricket fans, these mascots hold the power to engage and entertain children, fostering a lifelong love for the sport beyond ICC events.”

Reigning champions England will face off against runners-up New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup opener at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 5.

Click here to check out the full schedule.