2023 World Cup closing ceremony: Date, Time, Celebrity list, Performances, and Telecast details

The 2023 World Cup closing ceremony will take place tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. BCCI has planned a grand closing ceremony for the final between India and Australia.

Before the match starts, there will be a salute from the skies by the Indian Air Force. It will be a nine-hawk acrobatic display in sync with theme music about the new India.

Later, during the innings break, all the World Cup-winning captains will participate in the Parade of Champions. Former Indian captains MS Dhoni (2011 World Cup winner) and Kapil Dev (1983 World Cup winner) will be in attendance for the parade. BCCI officials will felicitate all the captains with a blazer.

After the Parade of Champions, Pritam's band will have a 10-minute live performance. The music composer was a part of the team behind the 'Dil Jashn Bole' song, which is the official theme song of the 2023 World Cup.

Around 500 dancers are expected to groove to songs like Deva Deva, Kesariya, Lehra Do, Jeetega Jeetega, Nagada Nagada, Dhoom Machale, and Dangal.

During the second drinks break of the second innings, the organizers have planned a lights and laser show. At the end of the match, there will be a drone show, with 1,200 drones creating an aerial champion board for the winners.

2023 World Cup closing ceremony start time

The start time for the closing ceremony is 12:30 PM IST on November 19. Special events have been planned to take place throughout the day in Ahmedabad.

2023 World Cup closing ceremony celebrity list and performances

The celebrity list for the 2023 World Cup closing ceremony is yet to be finalized, but Dua Lipa, who was rumored to be at the grand event, will not be appearing. Music composer Pritam has been confirmed for the show along with his band.

Where to watch 2023 World Cup closing ceremony?

The closing ceremony will be live on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can stream the event live for free on their smartphones on Disney+ Hotstar. The commentary will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.