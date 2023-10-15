2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Afghanistan match

Afghanistan have climbed to the sixth position in the 2023 World Cup points table after a historic win against England. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit opened their account in the standings with this victory.

Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Mohammad Nabi were the architects of Afghanistan's win against England. Gurbaz smacked a whirlwind half-century at the top of the order while Rahman, Khan, and Nabi accounted for a total of eight wickets between them to destroy England's batting lineup.

Afghanistan scored 284 runs in the first innings after being asked to bat first at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Many fans expected defending champions England to chase the 285-run target easily. However, they lost all their wickets for 215 runs in 40.3 overs.

Courtesy of the result in Delhi, Afghanistan have moved up from 10th to sixth position in the 2023 World Cup points table. They have two points to their name after three matches. Their net run rate has improved from -1.907 to -0.652 thanks to the win against England.

On the other side, England's net run rate has come down from +0.553 to -0.0084. The defending champions continue to remain in the fifth position in the standings.

Australia slip to 10th position in the 2023 World Cup points table

Five-time champions Australia have slipped to the 10th spot in the standings because of Afghanistan's win against England. The Aussies have zero points in their account after two matches.

While the Netherlands and Sri Lanka are also yet to open their accounts, Australia have the worst net run rate among the three teams.

In a rematch of the 2007 World Cup final, Australia and Sri Lanka will be in action in the 2023 World Cup on Monday, October 16, at Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. It will be interesting to see which team gets off the mark.