2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after England vs New Zealand match

New Zealand hold the first position in the 2023 World Cup points table after the first game of the tournament. The Kiwis attained the top spot after a convincing win against England in the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, October 5.

England are the defending champions of the mega event, but the Jos Buttler-led side was completely outplayed by the Kiwis in the first match. Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra's hundreds helped New Zealand open their account in the 2023 World Cup points table.

Conway and Ravindra's centuries guided the Blackcaps home in just 36.2 overs. England took 50 overs to score 282/9, while New Zealand reached 283/1 in the 37th over.

New Zealand have two points and a solid net run rate of +2.149 after the first match. England are 10th in the standings with zero points after one match and a negative net run rate of -2.149.

The other eight teams are yet to play their first games in the 2023 World Cup. The mega event will head to Hyderabad tomorrow, where former champions Pakistan will lock horns with the only associate nation participating in the tournament, the Netherlands.

Pakistan are favorites to open their account in the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

Pakistan are the overwhelming favorites to win against the Netherlands tomorrow at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The Dutch team is the lowest-ranked side in the tournament. Hence, Pakistan will aim to not only earn two points but also record a big win so that their net run rate gets an early boost.

If Pakistan wins by a considerable margin, Babar Azam and co. can even overtake New Zealand to attain the first position in the 2023 World Cup points table.

On the other side, the Netherlands will look forward to giving Pakistan a run for their money. The Men in Orange impressed the fans in the World Cup Qualifier earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if the Netherlands can continue in the same vein.