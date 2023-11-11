2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs England match

Pakistan failed to finish in the Top 4 of the 2023 World Cup points table. The Men in Green suffered a 93-run defeat at the hands of England on Saturday (November 11) in Kolkata. Courtesy of that loss, Babar Azam and Co. have been eliminated from the competition.

Heading into the match against England, Pakistan needed to bat first, score big, and record a win by at least 275 runs. However, Jos Buttler ended up winning the toss and elected to bat first at Eden Gardens. Half-centuries from Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, and Ben Stokes guided England to 337/9 in 50 overs.

Chasing 338 for a victory, Pakistan lost all their wickets for 244 runs in 43.3 overs. Agha Salman scored 51 runs off 45 balls for Pakistan, but the rest of the batters could not contribute much.

The 93-run win helped England cement the seventh position in the 2023 World Cup points table. They have also secured a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Pakistan have finished fifth in the standings. The Men in Green could win only four of their nine matches in the league round. Their net run rate reduced from +0.036 to -0.105 after the loss against England.

Meanwhile, New Zealand qualified for the semifinals because of England's win and will take on leaders and hosts India.

Australia retained 3rd position in 2023 World Cup points table

It was a double-header day in the 2023 World Cup on Saturday. Before the match between England and Pakistan, Australia battled against Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune. Mitchell Marsh's unbeaten 177-run knock helped Australia beat their opponents by eight wickets.

The Aussies finished third in the 2023 World Cup points table after their eight-wicket win. They could have overtaken South Africa in the standings with a bigger win. Their eventual net run rate of +0.841 was less than South Africa's +1.261.