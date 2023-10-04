2023 World Cup: Schedule, venues, squads, timings in IST and live-streaming details - all you need to know

The 2023 ICC ODI World Cup is all set to get underway on October 5 with a rematch of the 2019 final between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament will end at the same venue with the grand final on November 19.

The league stage of the 2023 World Cup will be played in a round-robin format. The 10 teams will face each other once after which the top four sides will qualify for the semi-final. The first semi-final of the World Cup will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on November 15, while the second semi-final will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues during the World Cup. Apart from hosts India, defending champions England and five-time winners Australia are being touted as favorites to win the 2023 ODI World Cup.

2023 World Cup schedule with venues and timings in IST

Below is a look at the full schedule for the 2023 ODI World Cup with venues and IST timings.

Match 1: October 5 - England vs New Zealand, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 2: October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 3: October 7 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 10:30 AM IST

Match 4: October 7 - South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 5: October 8 - India vs Australia, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 6: October 9 - New Zealand vs Netherlands, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 2:00 PM

Match 7: October 10 - England vs Bangladesh, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 10:30 AM IST

Match 8: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 9: October 11 - India vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 10: October 12 - Australia vs South Africa, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 PM

Match 11: October 13 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 12: October 14 - India vs Pakistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM

Match 13: October 15 - England vs Afghanistan, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 14: October 16 - Australia vs Sri Lanka, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 PM IST

Expand Tweet

Match 15: October 17 - South Africa vs Netherlands, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 2:00 PM IST

Match 16: October 18 - New Zealand vs Afghanistan, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 2:00 PM IST

Match 17: October 19 - India vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 2:00 PM IST

Match 18: October 20 - Australia vs Pakistan, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST

Match 19: October 21 - Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 10:30 AM IST

Match 20: October 21 - England vs South Africa, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 21: October 22 - India vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 2:00 PM IST

Match 22: October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 23: October 24 - South Africa vs Bangladesh, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 24: October 25 - Australia vs Netherlands, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 25: October 26 - England vs Sri Lanka - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST

Match 26: October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 27: October 28 - Australia vs New Zealand, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala, 10:30 AM IST

Match 28: October 28 - Netherlands vs Bangladesh, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2:00 PM IST

Match 29: October 29 - India vs England, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 PM IST

Match 30: October 30 - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 2:00 PM IST

Match 31: October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2:00 PM IST

Match 32: November 1 - New Zealand vs South Africa, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 2:00 PM IST

Match 33: November 2 - India vs Sri Lanka - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 34: November 3 - Netherlands vs Afghanistan, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, 2:00 PM IST

Match 35: November 4 - New Zealand vs Pakistan, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 10:30 AM IST

Match 36: November 4 - England vs Australia, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 37: November 5 - India vs South Africa, Eden Gardens, Kolkata 2:00 PM IST

Match 38: November 6 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, 2:00 PM IST

Match 39: November 7 - Australia vs Afghanistan, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

Match 40: November 8 - England vs Netherlands, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 2:00 PM IST

Match 41: November 9 - New Zealand vs Sri Lanka, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST

Match 42: November 10 - South Africa vs Afghanistan, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM IST

Match 43: November 11 - Australia vs Bangladesh, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, 10:30 AM IST

Match 44: November 11 - England vs Pakistan, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2:00 PM IST

Match 45: November 12 - India vs Netherlands, M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 2:00 PM IST

Expand Tweet

1st semi-final: November 15 - (1st vs 4th), Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 2:00 PM IST

2nd semi-final: November 16 - (2nd v 3rd), Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 2:00 PM IST

Final: November 19 - (winner of SF1 vs winner of SF 2) Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, 2:00 PM IST

2023 World Cup squads

Here’s a list of all 10 ICC World Cup 2023 squads.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

England squad: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha

Travelling reserve: Chamika Karunaratne

Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman, Naveen ul Haq.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Kumer Das, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Expand Tweet

Netherlands squad: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

2023 World Cup: Live streaming

The live telecast of all ICC ODI World Cup 2023 matches will be available on Star Sports network channels in India. The live streaming of the games will be on the Disney + Hotstar app and website in India. Fans can watch all matches for free on the mobile app.