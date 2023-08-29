2023 World Cup ticket booking: How can fans buy tickets for India matches?

The 2023 World Cup ticket booking started earlier this month. There was a special pre-sale window for all non-India matches on August 24, followed by a general sale for the same games, which began on August 25.

The tickets for India matches started on August 29 via a special pre-sale window at 6:00 PM IST. The pre-sale was supposed to end at 6:00 p.m. IST on August 30. However, due to massive demand, the tickets were sold out in no time.

The general sale for India matches will begin in a phase-wise manner. BCCI and ICC have decided to sell tickets from August 30 onwards, with tickets for the first two warm-up matches set to go out first.

Here is the schedule for the 2023 World Cup ticket booking of India's matches

August 30: India warm-up matches at Trivandrum and Guwahati

August 31: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

September 1: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

September 2: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3: India match at Ahmedabad

Fans can book tickets online on the BookMyShow website and application. Ticket sales will have a queue system, just like the pre-sale window, which was opened earlier today for the India matches.

When will 2023 World Cup ticket booking for the final and semifinals start?

The ticket booking for the two semifinals and final will begin on September 14. Like the sales for the non-India and India matches of the group stage, there will be an exclusive pre-sale window for Mastercard users from 6 p.m. onwards on September 14.

The general sale of tickets for the final will start on September 15 from 8 p.m. onwards. Like the tickets for the India matches, the passes for the two semifinals in Mumbai and Kolkata as well as the final in Ahmedabad are expected to be sold out in no time.