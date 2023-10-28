2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Australia vs New Zealand match (Updated) ft. Rachin Ravindra and Adam Zampa

Australia took on New Zealand in the 27th game of the 2023 World Cup at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday, October 28.

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl. Both teams made one change in their playing 11s. Australia brought in Travis Head in place of Cameron Green while New Zealand replaced Mark Chapman with James Neesham.

Head opened the innings for Australia, along with David Warner, and gave a flying start to Australia. The duo made 118 runs in the first 10 overs, the highest total in the powerplay so far. Warner was the first to depart after scoring 81 runs off 65 deliveries.

Head held on to one end and made a century. He was dismissed for 109 runs off 67 deliveries after Australia reached the 200-run mark. The middle order did a decent job as Australia were bundled out for 388 runs in 49.2 overs. Australia collected 93 runs in the last 10 overs of their innings.

Trent Boult and Glenn Phillips led the Kiwi bowling attack with three wickets each. Phillips gave away just 37 runs in his 10 overs. Mitchell Santner picked two while Matt Henry and James Neesham took one wicket each.

New Zealand lost both their openers inside the first 10 overs but made 73 runs their second-highest total in powerplay so far. The duo of Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell once again came to the rescue for the Kiwis. They added 96 runs for the third wicket before Mitchell departed after scoring 54 runs off 51 deliveries.

Rachin went on to score a century and became only the third batter to achieve this feat against Australia in the ODI World Cup. He played an unbelievable innings of 116 runs off just 89 deliveries before getting dismissed.

Ultimately, the match went to the last over, where New Zealand required 19 runs to win. James Neesham was run out on the penultimate delivery and New Zealand lost the game by five runs.

Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers as he picked up three wickets for 74 runs in 10 overs.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock is sitting at the top of this list. He has made 431 runs in six innings at an average of 71.83 and a strike rate of 117.12. David Warner scored another half-century in this game. He has made 413 runs in six games at an average of 68.83 and a strike rate of 112.53.

Rachin Ravindra has been a consistent scorer for New Zealand in the tournament so far. He has made a total of 406 runs in six games at an average of 81.20 and a strike rate of 107.69.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Adam Zampa has become the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken 16 wickets in six games at an average of 19.06, an economy of 6.22, and a strike rate of 19.20.

Mitchell Santner has picked 14 wickets in six games at an average of 20.21, an economy of 4.90, and a strike rate of 24.71. He has slipped to second place on this list.

Marco Jansen is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. He has taken 13 wickets in six games at an average of 22.30, an economy of 6.17 and a strike rate of 21.69.