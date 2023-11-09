2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after England vs Netherlands match (Updated) ft. Dawid Malan and Bas de Leede

England faced the Netherlands in the 40th match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

England won the toss and elected to bowl. Jonny Bairstow failed again in this game and was dismissed after scoring 15 runs off 17 deliveries. Dawid Malan and Joe Root had a brilliant partnership of 85 runs for the second wicket. England lost both their wickets by the time the 22nd over was complete.

England lost three more wickets before reaching the 200-run mark and looked in serious trouble. However, Ben Stokes was still there on one end and didn’t disappoint in this game. He made his maiden ODI World Cup century by scoring a brilliant 108 off 84 deliveries. Stokes was the last man to depart and helped England post 339 runs for the loss of nine wickets in 50 overs.

Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands. He took three wickets for 74 runs in 10 overs. Aryan Dutt and Logan van Beek picked two wickets each. Paul van Meekeren took the remaining one wicket.

The Netherlands didn’t have a great start to their chase and lost four wickets before reaching the 100-run mark. They went past the 100-run mark in the 26th over and lost the wicket of Bas de Leede.

Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru added 59 runs for the sixth wicket. The remaining batters couldn’t do much after Edwards’ dismissal. They were bundled out for 179 runs and lost the match by 160 runs.

Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid were the key bowlers for England here. They both took three wickets. Moeen Ali bowled 8.2 overs and gave away just 42 runs.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock remains at the top of the list because of his thrilling batting so far. He has amassed 550 runs with the help of four half-centuries in eight games.

Virat Kohli is one of the three batters who have made over 500 runs so far. He scored a century in his last outing and matched the record of most centuries in ODIs. The former Indian captain has 543 runs to his name at an average of 108.60.

Rachin Ravindra has been the find of the season so far. The Kiwi batter has made a total of 523 runs in eight innings at an average of 74.71 and a strike rate of 107.39. He has three centuries and two half-centuries across his name.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Dilshan Madushanka is just two wickets away from becoming the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka in an edition of the ODI World Cup. He has picked 21 wickets in eight games at an average of 22.23, an economy of 6.48, and a strike rate of 20.57. A total of nine wickets have come for him during the Powerplay.

Adam Zampa has been the best spinner in the tournament and has dismissed 20 batters. The 31-year-old has a bowling average of 19.20, an economy of 5.56, and a strike rate of 20.70.

Marco Jansen has ruled with his left-arm pace in Powerplay. He has taken 17 wickets in total out of which 12 have come during the first 10 overs. He has bowled with an average of 24.41, an economy of 6.41, and a strike rate of 22.82.