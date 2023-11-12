2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Netherlands match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul

Team India ended the league stage of the ICC 2023 World Cup with a nine-match unbeaten streak after securing a 160-run win over the Netherlands.

Batting first, Indian openers Rohit Sharma (61) and Shubman Gill (51) continued their good form with half-centuries. Virat Kohli contributed with 51 runs off 56 balls to make the opposition gasp for breath.

After the top-order dismissals, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul stitched a whopping 208-run stand for the fourth wicket. Iyer went on to score an unbeaten 128 off 94 balls. His knock included 10 fours and five maximums.

Keeper-batter KL Rahul smacked 102 runs off 64 balls with 11 fours and four sixes to take India’s score to 410/4 in 50 overs.

In reply, the Netherlands never looked in the chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Max O'Dowd (30), Colin Ackermann (35) and Sybrand Engelbrecht (45) showed resistance in the middle overs.

In the death overs, Teja Nidamanuru contributed with 54 runs off 39 balls to take Netherlands to 250 runs in 47.5 overs, losing the game by 160 runs. Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja scalped two wickets apiece for India.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma picked up a wicket each for the hosts.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Former India skipper Virat Kohli's 51-run knock against the Netherlands helped him climb up the standings and occupy the first position. He has now scored 594 runs in the tournament at an average of 99 and a strike rate of 88.52.

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock slipped one position to the second spot with 591 runs from nine innings at an average of 65.66.

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra finds himself at third place with 565 runs from nine innings at an average of 70.62.

India skipper Rohit Sharma (503) moved up by a spot to make it to the fourth position. Australia opener David Warner descended to the fifth rank with 499 runs.

Rassie van der Dussen (442), Mitchell Marsh (426), Shreyas Iyer (421), Daryl Mitchell (418), and Dawid Malan (404) are ranked between sixth to 10th in the most runs list.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Australia's leg-spinner Adam Zampa continues to hold the top spot on the bowling standings, having scalped 22 wickets from nine innings at an average of 18.9.

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka stays at the second spot with 21 wickets. South African pacer Gerald Coetzee occupies the third spot with 18 wickets from seven innings at an average of 19.38.

Shaheen Afridi (18) is in the fourth position. Jasprit Bumrah climbed up from ninth to fifth spot, having picked up 17 wickets. Marco Jansen (17) and Mohammed Shami (16) slipped one rank down to sixth and seventh positions, respectively.

Ravindra Jadeja’s two wickets against the Netherlands propelled him from 13th position to eighth place with 16 wickets. Mitchell Santner (16) slipped two positions to occupy the ninth rank. Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede (16) propelled himself three positions up to get to the 10th spot in the most wickets list.