2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs New Zealand match (Updated) ft. Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami

Team India continued their dominance, securing a 70-run win over New Zealand in the first semi-final of the 2023 ODI World Cup on Wednesday, November 15. Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai hosted this high-scoring affair. Men In Blue will now travel to Ahmedabad and wait for either Australia or South Africa in the final on November 19.

Team India won the toss and opted to bat first on a flat track against New Zealand. Rohit Sharma gave the Men in Blue a thunderous start, smacking Boult, and Southee for some quick and important runs. The Indian skipper departed on 47 off 29 with four fours and as many sixes.

Shubman Gill started off slow but went on to score 80* runs off 66 with eight fours and three sixes. Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer continued their form with the former reaching his 50th ODI century and the latter bagging his consecutive century.

Kohli (117 off 113), Shreyas Iyer (105 off 70), and KL Rahul (39* off 20) propelled Team India to 397/4 in 50 overs. Tim Southee was the standout bowler for NZ with a three-fer, conceding 100 runs in 10 overs.

In their pursuit of a 398-run target, New Zealand openers Devon Conway (13) and Rachin Ravindra (13) departed cheaply, leaving New Zealand in a spot of bother. Nevertheless, Kane Williamson (69 off 73) and Daryl Mitchell tested Indian bowlers' temperament, putting up an 181-run third-wicket partnership.

In the 33rd over, Shami brought India back into the game, scalping the wickets of Williamson and Tom Latham in the same over. Glenn Phillips looked dangerous with his 41 off 33 before getting out of Bumrah.

Shami returned in the 46th over to hit the final nail in the coffin, dismissing Mitchell for 134 off 119, including nine fours and seven sixes. Eventually, NZ got all-out for 327 in 48.5 overs with Mohammed Shami bagging a seven-wicket haul.

Without any further ado, let's take a look at the leading run-getters and wicket-takers of the ongoing World Cup 2023.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 V Kohli (IND) 10 10 3 711 117 101.57 784 90.68 3 5 1 64 9 2 Q de Kock (SA) 9 9 0 591 174 65.66 541 109.24 4 - - 57 21 3 R Ravindra (NZ) 10 10 1 578 123* 64.22 543 106.44 3 2 - 55 17 4 DJ Mitchell (NZ) 10 9 1 552 134 69 497 111.06 2 2 - 48 22 5 RG Sharma (IND) 10 10 0 550 131 55 443 124.15 1 3 1 62 28 6 SS Iyer (IND) 10 10 3 526 128* 75.14 465 113.11 2 3 1 36 24 7 DA Warner (AUS) 9 9 0 499 163 55.44 473 105.49 2 2 - 48 20 8 HE van der Dussen (SA) 9 9 1 442 133 55.25 499 88.57 2 2 - 39 8 9 MR Marsh (AUS) 8 8 1 426 177* 60.85 389 109.51 2 1 1 42 20 10 DJ Malan (ENG) 9 9 0 404 140 44.88 400 101 1 2 - 50 9

Virat Kohli strengthened his top spot on the run-scoring chart with 711 runs at an average of 101.57. He has so far scored three centuries and five fifties.

South African opening batter Quinton de Kock retained his second rank with 591 runs at an average of 65.66 and a strike rate of 109.24. The outgoing batter has four centuries to his name in this campaign.

New Zealand's find of the tournament Rachin Ravindra is third, scoring 578 runs from 10 innings at an average of 64.22 with three centuries. Kiwis no.4 batter Daryl Mitchell ascended from ninth rank to make it to the fourth spot with 552 runs. Rohit Sharma (550) slid one position to the fifth rank.

India's no. 4 batter Shreyas Iyer (526) moved from eighth position to grab the sixth rank. David Warner (499), Rassie van der Dussen (442), and Mitchell Marsh (426) slipped two positions each to settle with seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks. Dawid Malan continues to secure the 10th rank with 404 runs.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammed Shami (IND) 6 6 251 41.5 3 210 23 7/57 9.13 5.01 10.91 1 3 2 A Zampa (AUS) 9 9 474 79 1 416 22 4/8 18.9 5.26 21.54 3 - 3 D Madushanka (SL) 9 9 470 78.2 4 525 21 5/80 25 6.7 22.38 1 1 4 JJ Bumrah (IND) 10 10 497 82.5 7 330 18 4/39 18.33 3.98 27.61 1 - 5 G Coetzee (SA) 7 7 327 54.3 1 349 18 4/44 19.38 6.4 18.16 1 - 6 Shaheen Shah Afridi (PAK) 9 9 486 81 3 481 18 5/54 26.72 5.93 27 - 1 7 M Jansen (SA) 8 8 388 64.4 3 415 17 3/31 24.41 6.41 22.82 - - 8 RA Jadeja (IND) 10 10 501 83.3 4 355 16 5/33 22.18 4.25 31.31 - 1 9 MJ Santner (NZ) 10 10 556 92.4 4 449 16 5/59 28.06 4.84 34.75 - 1 10 BFW de Leede (NED) 9 8 402 67 - 487 16 4/62 30.43 7.26 25.12 1 -

Indian ace pacer Mohammed Shami gained six positions to grab the pole position with 22 wickets after picking up a record-breaking seven scalps against NZ.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa slid down to the second rank, scalping 22 wickets from nine innings at an average of 18.9 and an economy of 5.26. Sri Lankan pace sensation Dilshan Madushanka slipped to the third rank with 21 runs from nine innings at an average of 25.

India's Jasprit Bumrah (18) moved two positions up to occupy the fourth rank. South African pacer Gerald Coetzee (18) and Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi (18) slipped two positions each to occupy the fifth and sixth ranks respectively.

All-rounder Marco Jansen (17) slipped one position to occupy the seventh position. Ravindra Jadeja (16), Mitchell Santner (16), and Bas de Leede (16) settled with the eighth, ninth, and 10th positions respectively.