2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs Netherlands match (Updated) ft. Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner

New Zealand secured a commanding 99-run win over the Netherlands in the sixth match of ICC World Cup 2023, held at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Batting first, New Zealand made a solid start with a 67-run opening partnership. Conway was the first batter to get dismissed for 32 runs off 40 balls with five fours and a six. After his dismissal, Will Young got good support from Rachin Ravindra.

Young went on to score 70 off 80 balls with seven fours and two sixes. Ravindra (51) continued his excellent form, scoring his second consecutive fifty-plus score in the ongoing WC campaign.

Daryl Mitchell, batting at no.4, contributed with a valuable 48-run knock with captain Tom Latham adding 53 crucial runs. In the death overs, Santner scored a pivotal 17-ball 36-run unbeaten knock to take his side to 322/7 in 50 overs.

In the chase, the Netherlands never looked in control. Openers Vikramjit Singh and Max O'Dowd failed to create a significant impact yet again. No.3 batter Colin Ackermann was the top-scorer with 69 runs off 73 balls, featuring five sixes.

With no support from other batters in the middle and lower middle order, Netherlands managed to muster only 223 runs in 46.3 overs, losing the game by 99 runs.

Santner was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball, scalping five big wickets. Matt Henry supported him well with three crucial wickets.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of the 2023 World Cup.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

2023 World Cup Most Runs

Kiwi opener Devon Conway continued to stay on top with 184 runs from two innings. No.3 batter Rachin Ravindra maintained his second rank, scoring 174 runs. South African star batter Rassie van der Dussen has accumulated 108 runs to bag the third spot.

South African no.4 batter Aiden Markram propelled to the fourth position, scoring 106 runs against Sri Lanka. Keeper-batter Quinton de Kock delivered a 100-run knock for the Proteas to settle with the fifth position.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

2023 World Cup Most Wickets

The New Zealand spinner picked his ODI career’s second five-wicket haul to bag seven scalps overall in the campaign. Matt Henry, the Kiwi pacer, secured the second spot, scalping six wickets.

Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede occupied the third rank, picking five wickets. Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz slid down to the fourth spot, racking up three wickets. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja settled with the fifth position, picking three scalps.