2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Rachin Ravindra and Mitchell Santner

New Zealand registered a comprehensive five-wicket win over Sri Lanka to strengthen their semi-final hopes against India. M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru hosted this contest.

On a good batting track, New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera started on a shaky note with the former caught behind off Tim Southee for just two runs in the second over.

Kusal Perera dominated Southee's second over with a four, six and four. However, Sri Lanka continued to lose wickets from the other end with Boult drawing a leading edge from Kusal Mendis, caught by Ravindra at backward short leg.

Two balls later, Samarawickrama lost his wicket for just one run off Boult, caught by Mitchell at wide slip. Last match's centurion Charith Asalanka, too, couldn't make it big as he departed for eight runs after he was trapped in front by Boult.

Kusal Perera, who completed his half-century off 22 balls, was also sent packing by Lockie Ferguson with a full length delivery outside off. It hit the toe-end of Perera’s willow and sliced to Santner at cover.

A few overs later, Angelo Mathews (16) and Dhananjay de Silva (19) lost their wickets to Mitchell Santner. Maheesh Theekshana tried to resurrect the innings in the lower order, scoring 38* runs off 91 balls, including three fours.

However, he didn't receive any support from the other end as Sri Lanka got bundled out for 171 runs in 46.4 overs. Boult bagged three wickets with Ferguson, Santner and Ravindra picking up two wickets apiece.

In the chase, New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra started on an explosive note, with an 86-run opening stand.

Conway was the first batter to depart on 45 runs off 42 balls, featuring nine fours. Dushmantha Chameera's full delivery did the trick, giving a straight catch to Dhananjaya at mid-wicket.

In the next over, Maheesh Theekshana removed the well-set Rachin Ravindra on 42. The batter's slog sweep was caught by Dhananjay at mid-on.

In-form Kane Williamson couldn't make it big this time around as he was dismissed by Mathews with a good length delivery outside off that he chopped on to his stumps. In the 21st over, Mark Chapman was dismissed run-out for seven.

Nevertheless, Daryl Mitchell looked in good touch, scoring 43 runs with five fours and two sixes. Eventually, Glenn Phillips and Tom Latham finished off the chase in 23.2 overs to bag a five-wicket win.

On that note, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing World Cup 2023.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Rachin Ravindra moved two positions up and claimed the leading position on the run-scoring tally after scoring 42 runs against Sri Lanka. Overall, he has amassed 565 runs from nine innings.

Quinton de Kock, the South African opener slipped one position down to score 550 runs from eight innings at an average of 68.75. He has so far scored four centuries with the highest score being 174.

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli slid one position to occupy the third spot on the tally with 543 runs from eight innings at an average of 108.6 and a strike rate of 88.29. He has hit four fifties and two centuries so far in the campaign.

David Warner (446) and Rohit Sharma (442) occupy the fourth and fifth spots respectively. Daryl Mitchell moved up one rank up to claim the sixth position, accumulating 418 runs.

Glenn Maxwell (397), Dawid Malan (373), Sadeera Samarawickrama (373) and Aiden Markram (371) are the next four ranked batters.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka failed to create an impact with the ball against New Zealand. However, he continued to lead the bowling tally with 21 scalps. Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa maintained his second rank with 20 wickets at an economy of 5.56.

South African all-rounder Marco Jansen occupied the third rank with 17 scalps from eight innings. Indian pacer Mohammed Shami is in the fourth position, scalping 16 wickets from just four innings.

New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner moved five positions up to occupy the fifth rank after scalping two wickets against Sri Lanka.

Shaheen Afridi (16), Jasprit Bumrah (15), Ravindra Jadeja (14) and Gerald Coetzee (14) slid one position each, with Netherlands all-rounder Bas de Leede (14) staying at the 10th rank.