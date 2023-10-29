2023 World Cup weather update: Lucknow weather report for October 29 for India vs England match

Team India will look to continue their winning run when they square off against England in the ongoing ICC ODI World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday.

The Men in Blue have had a superb run in the marquee competition, winning all five matches so far. They thrashed last edition's runners-up New Zealand by four wickets in their last fixture.

Rohit Sharma and company have performed like a well-oiled machine and will hope to keep their winning juggernaut going. A win here will again propel India to the top of the points table.

Defending champion England, on the other hand, have had a disastrous campaign and are on the brink of elimination. Their only win in the competition came against Bangladesh. Jos Buttler and his men are currently languishing at the bottom of the standings with only two points from five matches.

England will be desperate to stage a comeback and win the remaining games to give themselves the best opportunity of qualifying.

While a cracker of a contest beckons fans, the focus would be on how the weather pans out in Lucknow on Sunday. But much to the delight of cricketers and fans, there is rain in the forecast throughout the game. According to Accuweather, the cloud cover would also be very minimal, ranging around two to three percent.

The temperature will be hovering between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius, with humidity also on the lower side. However, the air quality would be very unhealthy according to the aforementioned report.

"They're still a dangerous team" - KL Rahul ahead of India vs England tie

Despite England's recent struggle, Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul asserted that they are not taking the defending champions lightly. He further stated that they are focused on the all-important game.

Rahul told reporters on the eve of the match:

"They're still a dangerous team. We'll not go by what has happened with them in the last few games. We'll focus on tomorrow [Sunday]."

Can India continue their winning run in the 2023 World Cup? Let us know in the comment section.