2023 World Cup weather update: Mumbai weather report for November 15 for India vs New Zealand semi-final match

The first semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup will see Team India go up against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue had a dominant run in the league phase, winning all of their nine games and topping the points table. The Blackcaps, on the other hand, had a dream start, winning the first four games. But they lost their next four matches, starting against India. However, New Zealand kept their cool and beat Sri Lanka in their final league game to book their semi-final berth.

The plot is set for the semi-final as the Kiwis have been India's nemesis in ICC knockout games. They lost to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals and the ICC World Test Championship final in 2021. Rohit Sharma and company will look to turn the tables and keep their hope alive for a third World Cup title.

Kane Williamson and his men, on the other hand, will be aiming for a third consecutive final berth after making it to the summit clash in the 2015 and 2019 editions.

While the stage is set for a cracker of a contest, the buzz surrounding the weather in Mumbai is at an all-time high. It would be hot and humid in the western part of the country, with temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be on the higher side and the actual feel is expected to be around 38-38 degrees Celsius.

Much to the delight of fans, there is no rain on Wednesday's weather forecast and a 100-over contest is on the cards at the Wankhede Stadium.

But the air quality in Mumbai has been deemed as 'very unhealthy' by Accuweather, which remains a concern for the players.

"Right now, it is just business and pure business of getting the job done" - Indian skipper Rohit Sharma

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma would be nostalgic as he returns to the Wankhede Stadium to lead the country in a semi-final where he has played all his cricket since childhood.

When asked on the same on the eve of the game, the veteran cricketer didn't buy into the narrative. Instead, he asserted that his sole concentration lies on helping the Men in Blue lift the World Cup trophy.

"I don't think there's so much time to think about it," Rohit told reporters. "The focus is on the game, what we have in hand tomorrow. I seriously have no time to think about my journey, what it has been in the past. Probably after 19 November I will think about it. Right now, it is just business and pure business of getting the job done for the team."

