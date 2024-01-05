2024 T20 World Cup full schedule: Complete match list, dates, venues and timings in IST

The schedule for the 2024 T20 World Cup has been released. The event will be played in the USA and the West Indies from June 1 to June 29. A total of 55 matches will be played during the tournament, which features 20 nations.

The 2024 T20 World Cup will begin with a match between the USA and Canada at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas on June 1. Co-hosts West Indies will kick off their campaign against Papua New Guinea at the Guyana National Stadium on June 2.

The much anticipated India vs Pakistan blockbuster clash will be held in New York on June 9. As per ICC’s official release, “the fixture will be played in a cutting-edge 34,000-seat modular stadium just 30 miles east of downtown Manhattan in Nassau County, New York”. Eight matches of the 2024 T20 World Cup are scheduled to be played at the venue.

England will begin their title defense on June 4 in Barbados against Scotland. Pakistan, who were runners-up in 2022, will play the USA in Dallas on June 6. Among the other big games in the competition, Sri Lanka will face South Africa in New York on June 3, while England will clash with arch-rivals Australia in Barbados on June 8.

Another interesting encounter could be the one between West Indies and New Zealand on June 12 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago

The 20 teams that have qualified for the 2024 T20 World Cup have been divided into four groups of five each.

India, Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the United States are in Group A, while England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland, and Oman are in Group B. Group C features New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda, and Papua New Guinea, while Group D includes South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the Netherlands, and Nepal.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 8 round, where sides will be split into two groups of four. The top two nations from each Super 8 group will qualify for the knockout stage, which includes two semi-finals and a final.

England are the defending champions in the Men’s T20 World Cup. They beat Pakistan by five wickets in the final of the 2022 edition at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The full schedule of 2024 T20 World Cup

Below is the full schedule of the ICC Men’s 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies and the United States.

The ICC 2024 T20 World Cup schedule

Click here to download a PDF of the 2024 T20 World Cup schedule. (IST timings are not available yet.)

The semi-finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup will be held in Guyana and Trinidad and Tobago on June 26 and June 27 respectively. The final will be held at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on June 29.

