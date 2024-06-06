2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Oman match

Australia rose to the helm of the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B after a comfortable win against Oman on Wednesday (June 5). All-rounder Marcus Stoinis' brilliance helped the Aussies start their T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note.

Oman won the toss and decided to bowl first in Barbados. David Warner's slow fifty gave Australia a decent start and Marcus Stoinis then blew away the Oman bowling lineup with his big hits. He remained not out on 67 off 36, hitting two fours and six maximums as Australia finished with 164/5 in 20 overs.

Chasing 165, Oman reached 125/9 in their 20 overs, losing the contest by 29 runs. Courtesy of the result, Australia now have two points from one match. They are at the top of the 2024 T20 World Cup points table with a solid net run rate of +1.950.

Oman are now fifth in the Group B standings. They have zero points from two matches and their net run rate stands at -0.975. Even if Oman win their remaining two games, they might not progress to the Super 8 stage.

Namibia can return to the No. 1 spot in 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B soon

The next Group B match of this T20 World Cup will take place tomorrow at 12.30 am IST between Namibia and Scotland. Namibia are second in the standings at the moment with two points from one match. If they beat Scotland, the Namibian side will reach the top again with four points to their name.

The Scots also have a chance to become the table-toppers. They have one point from one match after the no result against England. If they beat Namibia, the Scottish team can jump from fourth to first position in the 2024 T20 World Cup points table for Group B.

