2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Scotland match

We finally have the second qualifying team from Group B of the T20 World Cup 2024. Australia, who ended the group stages as table-toppers, defeated Scotland in the recent match, allowing England to pip through. The Aussies broke Scottish hearts, taking rivals England with them to the Super 8s.

After being put to bat first, Scotland made a par first-innings total of 180. Brandon McMullen hammered a scintillating 34-ball 60, while skipper Richie Berrington also added 42*. Glenn Maxwell took two wickets but also leaked runs at an expensive economy rate of 11.

In reply, Travis Head led the charge but lost both David Warner and Mitchell Marsh quite early in the innings. Maxwell also failed before Marcus Stoinis continued his red-hot form to slam 59 off 29. In the end, with the help of Tim David's unbeaten 24, Australia edged past Scotland in the last over.

With this, Australia finished group stages with wins in all four games and at a net run rate (NRR) of +2.791. Scotland, meanwhile, needed just a point to qualify, fell short. They ended with five points, similar to their European rivals England, but were trounced because of an inferior NRR of +1.255 as compared to England's +3.611.

Pakistan and Ireland to cross swords in a Group A clash on Sunday night

Pakistan v Canada - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024

In a few hours, Pakistan will take on Ireland in what will be the last Group A clash of the T20 World Cup 2024. With both teams already eliminated, this fixture won't hold much significance.

Pakistan, however, will be desperate to end their horror campaign with a win. The Babar Azam-led side lost to both USA and India earlier in the campaign.

They can also finish third on the table, provided if they clinch their last game over Ireland. Pakistan have just two points from three games, with their NRR hovering at +0.191. Ireland, meanwhile, have only one point, with their NRR (-1.712) being the worst among all.

