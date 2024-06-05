2024 T20 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Netherlands vs Nepal match

A good-looking Netherlands side opened their account in the T20 World Cup 2024 as they beat Nepal by six wickets on June 4. With the win, they gained two points and are currently second in the Group D points table.

After being asked to bat first, Nepal's batters stumbled to be bundled out for a mere 106. The Dutch bowling attack, led by Tim Pringle, kept things tight and picked up wickets at regular intervals. Pringle, who finished with figures of 3/15, was adjudged the Player of the Match for his economical spell.

Chasing a modest target of 107, the Netherlands didn't experience smooth sailing either. They lost wickets consistently throughout their innings but managed to keep the scoreboard ticking. A crucial knock from Max O'Dowd (54*) helped them cross the finish line with eight balls to spare.

Trending

The Dutch side are just behind South Africa in the Group D points table. Both the Netherlands and South Africa have two points each, with NRRs of +1.508 and +0.539 respectively. Meanwhile, Nepal are fourth, just above Sri Lanka, who lost to the Proteas.

Bangladesh are yet to open their account as their first game is scheduled to take place on June 8 against Sri Lanka in Dallas.

Team India to begin their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign vs Ireland

India & Australia Net Sessions - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023

Team Indi will commence their quest for an ICC trophy once again when they face Ireland in Match 8 of the ongoing tournament. While the Rohit Sharma-led side played a warmup clash against Bangladesh, there are still a couple of choices India need to make.

Both India and Ireland are in Group A alongside USA, Canada and Pakistan. The much-awaited clash will be played at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York and will begin at 8:00 PM IST on June 5.

USA are currently at the top of the Group A points table after beating Canada by seven wickets in the tournament opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback