2024 T20 World Cup Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 begins on Saturday, June 1 with a Group A match between United States and Canada at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas. This year's event is the ninth edition of the Men's T20 World Cup. England are the defending champions in the competition, having won the 2022 edition by beating Pakistan in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

A total of 20 teams will be featuring in the 2024 T20 World Cup, up from 16 teams in 2022. The teams have been divided into four groups of five each. Canada, India, Ireland, Pakistan and the United States feature in Group A, while Australia, England, Namibia, Oman and Scotland are in Group B.

Further, Group C comprises Afghanistan, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Uganda and the West Indies. Bangladesh, Netherlands, Nepal, South Africa and Sri Lanka are in Group D.

The top two sides from each group will progress to the Super 8 round of the T20 World Cup. The top two nations in each group will be placed into two groups of four teams each in the Super 8s. This will be followed by the semis and the final.

2024 T20 World Cup telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of all 2024 T20 World Cup matches will be available on the Star Sports network channels.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of the matches will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

While the timings of matches vary, all of India's T20 World Cup matches in the Group A will begin at 8:00 PM IST.

2024 T20 World Cup live streaming in India

The live streaming of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup matches can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website.

In some great news for fans, viewers can match all the matches for free on their mobile by downloading the Disney+ Hotstar app. Fans will need to have a subscription to watch the matches on the Disney+ Hotstar website.

