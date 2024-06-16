2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Namibia vs England match (Updated) ft. Harry Brook & Ruben Trumpelmann

On Sunday, June 16, England locked horns with Namibia in the 34th match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The match began with rain causing delays and reducing the game to 11 overs per side.

England batted first, scoring 82 runs in eight overs, losing three wickets in the process. Further rain interruptions shortened the match to 10 overs each side. England then amassed a formidable total of 122 runs (DLS Target 127). Jonny Bairstow scored 37 runs off 18 balls, Harry Brook contributed 47 runs off 20 balls, and quick contributions from Moeen Ali (16 off 6) and Liam Livingstone (13 off 4) boosted their score.

Ruben Trumpelmann took two wickets for Namibia while David Wiese and Bernard Scholtz claimed one each. In reply, England restricted Namibia to 84/3, securing victory by 41 runs via the DLS method.

Trending

Let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers after England’s victory.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 3 3 0 167 80 55.66 108 154.62 0 2 0 10 10 2 Aaron Jones (USA) 3 3 2 141 94* 141 88 160.22 0 1 0 6 13 3 DA Warner (AUS) 3 3 0 115 56 38.33 75 153.33 0 1 0 11 6 4 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 3 0 114 70 38 94 121.27 0 1 1 12 3 5 AGS Gous (USA) 3 3 0 102 65 34 77 132.46 0 1 0 12 4 6 NR Kirton (CAN) 3 3 0 101 51 33.66 72 140.27 0 1 0 6 4 7 DA Miller (SA) 4 4 2 101 59* 50.5 105 96.19 0 1 0 5 5 8 MG Erasmus (NAM) 4* 4 1 101 52 33.66 90 112.22 0 1 0 10 3 9 MP Stoinis (AUS) 3 2 1 97 67* 97 53 183.01 0 1 0 4 8 10 RR Pant (IND) 3 3 1 96 42 48 77 124.67 0 0 0 10 3

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Aaron Jones retained the top two positions with 167 and 141 runs, respectively. David Warner (115) and Ibrahim Zadran (114) are still ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Andries Gous (102) and Nicholas Kirton (101) occupy the next two spots. David Miller and Gerhard Erasmus, having scored 101 runs each, are holding the seventh and eighth ranks, respectively.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 3 3 68 11.2 0 42 12 5/9 3.5 3.7 5.66 1 1 2 A Nortje (SA) 4 4 96 16 0 70 9 4/7 7.77 4.37 10.66 1 0 3 AS Joseph (WI) 3 3 66 11 0 59 8 4/19 7.37 5.36 8.25 1 0 4 A Zampa (AUS) 3 3 72 12 0 64 8 4/12 8 5.33 9 1 0 5 AJ Hosein (WI) 3 3 66 11 0 41 7 5/11 5.85 3.72 9.42 0 1 6 TA Boult (NZ) 3 3 72 12 2 45 7 3/16 6.42 3.75 10.28 0 0 7 HH Pandya (IND) 3 3 72 12 2 65 7 3/27 9.28 5.41 10.28 0 0 8 Arshdeep Singh (IND) 3 3 72 12 0 75 7 4/9 10.71 6.25 10.28 1 0 9 Rishad Hossain (BAN) 3 3 72 12 0 87 7 3/22 12.42 7.25 10.28 0 0 10 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 4* 4 72 12 0 107 7 4/21 15.28 8.91 10.28 1 0

Fazalhaq Farooqi continues to dominate at the top of the most wickets leaderboard, claiming 12 wickets in just three games. Anrich Nortje retained his second rank, having picked up nine wickets in four games.

Alzarri Joseph of West Indies and Australia’s Adam Zampa occupy the following spots with eight wickets apiece. Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Rishad Hossain reclaimed their fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, respectively.

Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain is ranked ninth while Ruben Trumplemann of Namibia moved to the 10th spot after two wickets in the previous game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback