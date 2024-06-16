  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • T20 World Cup 2024
  • 2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Namibia vs England match (Updated) ft. Harry Brook & Ruben Trumpelmann

2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Namibia vs England match (Updated) ft. Harry Brook & Ruben Trumpelmann

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 16, 2024 06:13 IST
T20 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List
T20 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List Updated after Namibia vs England

On Sunday, June 16, England locked horns with Namibia in the 34th match of the 2024 T20 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. The match began with rain causing delays and reducing the game to 11 overs per side.

England batted first, scoring 82 runs in eight overs, losing three wickets in the process. Further rain interruptions shortened the match to 10 overs each side. England then amassed a formidable total of 122 runs (DLS Target 127). Jonny Bairstow scored 37 runs off 18 balls, Harry Brook contributed 47 runs off 20 balls, and quick contributions from Moeen Ali (16 off 6) and Liam Livingstone (13 off 4) boosted their score.

Ruben Trumpelmann took two wickets for Namibia while David Wiese and Bernard Scholtz claimed one each. In reply, England restricted Namibia to 84/3, securing victory by 41 runs via the DLS method.

also-read-trending Trending

Let’s take a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers after England’s victory.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)3301678055.66108154.620201010
2Aaron Jones (USA)33214194*14188160.22010613
3DA Warner (AUS)3301155638.3375153.33010116
4Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)330114703894121.27011123
5AGS Gous (USA)330102653477132.46010124
6NR Kirton (CAN)3301015133.6672140.2701064
7DA Miller (SA)44210159*50.510596.1901055
8MG Erasmus (NAM)4*411015233.6690112.22010103
9MP Stoinis (AUS)3219767*9753183.0101048
10RR Pant (IND)33196424877124.67000103

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Aaron Jones retained the top two positions with 167 and 141 runs, respectively. David Warner (115) and Ibrahim Zadran (114) are still ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Meanwhile, Andries Gous (102) and Nicholas Kirton (101) occupy the next two spots. David Miller and Gerhard Erasmus, having scored 101 runs each, are holding the seventh and eighth ranks, respectively.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)336811.2042125/93.53.75.6611
2A Nortje (SA)44961607094/77.774.3710.6610
3AS Joseph (WI)33661105984/197.375.368.2510
4A Zampa (AUS)33721206484/1285.33910
5AJ Hosein (WI)33661104175/115.853.729.4201
6TA Boult (NZ)33721224573/166.423.7510.2800
7HH Pandya (IND)33721226573/279.285.4110.2800
8Arshdeep Singh (IND)33721207574/910.716.2510.2810
9Rishad Hossain (BAN)33721208773/2212.427.2510.2800
10R Trumpelmann (NAM)4*47212010774/2115.288.9110.2810

Fazalhaq Farooqi continues to dominate at the top of the most wickets leaderboard, claiming 12 wickets in just three games. Anrich Nortje retained his second rank, having picked up nine wickets in four games.

Alzarri Joseph of West Indies and Australia’s Adam Zampa occupy the following spots with eight wickets apiece. Akeal Hosein, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, and Rishad Hossain reclaimed their fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth positions, respectively.

Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain is ranked ninth while Ruben Trumplemann of Namibia moved to the 10th spot after two wickets in the previous game.

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी