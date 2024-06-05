2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Netherlands vs Nepal match (Updated) ft. Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek

The fifth match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between Afghanistan and Uganda ended with the former winning the match by 125 runs. The match took place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, June 4.

The sixth encounter between England and Scotland ended without a result due to rain. Meanwhile, the Netherlands bagged a six-wicket win over Nepal in the seventh contest of the campaign.

Delving into the details of the fifth match, Afghanistan batted first and posted a daunting total of 183/5 in 20 overs on a tough wicket. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) were the top scorers.

In the second innings, Uganda got bundled out for 58 runs in 16 overs to lose the game by a whopping 125-run margin. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the star bowler with a fifer, conceding only nine runs in his four-over spell.

Moving into the details of the sixth game, Scotland started off on a dominating note after a delayed start, scoring 90 runs without losing a wicket in 10 overs. However, relentless rain ended the game without a result.

In the seventh match, Nepal batted first and got bundled out for 106 runs in 19.2 overs. Captain Rohit Paudel scored 35 runs in 37 balls while Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek scalped three wickets apiece.

In response, the Netherlands sealed the deal for their side in 18.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Opening batter Max O'Dowd scored 54* runs in 48 balls with four fours and one six to finish off the game on a positive note.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Aaron Jones (USA) 1 1 1 94 94* 0 40 235 0 1 0 4 10 2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 1 1 0 76 76 76 45 168.88 0 1 0 4 4 3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 1 1 0 70 70 70 46 152.17 0 1 0 9 1 4 AGS Gous (USA) 1 1 0 65 65 65 46 141.3 0 1 0 7 3 5 NS Dhaliwal (CAN) 1 1 0 61 61 61 44 138.63 0 1 0 6 3 6 MP O'Dowd (NED) 1 1 1 54 54* 0 48 112.5 0 1 0 4 1 7 NR Kirton (CAN) 1 1 0 51 51 51 31 164.51 0 1 0 3 2 8 S Bau (PNG) 1 1 0 50 50 50 43 116.27 0 1 0 6 1 9 JN Frylinck (NAM) 1 1 0 45 45 45 48 93.75 0 0 0 6 0 10 MA Jones (SCOT) 1 1 1 45 45* 0 30 150 0 0 0 4 2

USA's Aaron Jones continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 94 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76), and Ibrahim Zadran (70) moved up to occupy the second and third ranks. Andries Gous (65) slipped from the second to the fourth rank.

Navneet Dhaliwal (61) slipped from the third to the fifth position. Max O'Dowd secured the sixth slot with 54 runs. Nicholas Kirton (51) continues to hold the seventh position in the tally.

Sese Bau (50), Jan Frylink (45), and Michael Jones (45) occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 1 1 24 4 0 9 5 5/9 1.8 2.25 4.8 0 1 2 A Nortje (SA) 1 1 24 4 0 7 4 4/7 1.75 1.75 6 1 0 3 R Trumpelmann (NAM) 1 1 24 4 0 21 4 4/21 5.25 5.25 6 1 0 4 Mehran Khan (OMA) 1 1 18 3 1 7 3 3/7 2.33 2.33 6 0 0 5 LV van Beek (NED) 1 1 20 3.2 0 18 3 3/18 6 5.4 6.66 0 0 6 TJG Pringle (NED) 1 1 24 4 0 20 3 3/20 6.66 5 8 0 0 7 D Wiese (NAM) 1 1 22 3.4 0 28 3 3/28 9.33 7.63 7.33 0 0 8 Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG) 1 1 12 2 0 4 2 2/4 2 2 6 0 0 9 Rashid Khan (AFG) 1 1 24 4 0 12 2 2/12 6 3 12 0 0 10 AD Russell (WI) 1 1 18 3 0 19 2 2/19 9.5 6.33 9 0 0

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's exceptional performance helped him to propel to the top spot with five scalps. Anrich Nortje (4) slid from the top to the second rank with four scalps at 1.75.

Ruben Trumpelmann (4) slid from the second to the third position at 5.25. Mehran Khan (3) slipped from the third to the fourth rank at 2.33. Logan van Beek (3), and Tim Pringle (3) moved to the fifth and sixth slots at six and 6.66 respectively.

David Wiese (3), Naveen-ul-Haq (2), Rashid Khan (2), and Andre Russell (2) occupy the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks at 9.33, 2, 6, and 9.5 respectively.

