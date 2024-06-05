  • home icon
  2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Netherlands vs Nepal match (Updated) ft. Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek

2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Netherlands vs Nepal match (Updated) ft. Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jun 05, 2024
2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters
2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters

The fifth match of the T20 World Cup 2024 between Afghanistan and Uganda ended with the former winning the match by 125 runs. The match took place at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, June 4.

The sixth encounter between England and Scotland ended without a result due to rain. Meanwhile, the Netherlands bagged a six-wicket win over Nepal in the seventh contest of the campaign.

Delving into the details of the fifth match, Afghanistan batted first and posted a daunting total of 183/5 in 20 overs on a tough wicket. Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76) and Ibrahim Zadran (70) were the top scorers.

In the second innings, Uganda got bundled out for 58 runs in 16 overs to lose the game by a whopping 125-run margin. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the star bowler with a fifer, conceding only nine runs in his four-over spell.

Moving into the details of the sixth game, Scotland started off on a dominating note after a delayed start, scoring 90 runs without losing a wicket in 10 overs. However, relentless rain ended the game without a result.

In the seventh match, Nepal batted first and got bundled out for 106 runs in 19.2 overs. Captain Rohit Paudel scored 35 runs in 37 balls while Tim Pringle and Logan van Beek scalped three wickets apiece.

In response, the Netherlands sealed the deal for their side in 18.4 overs with six wickets in hand. Opening batter Max O'Dowd scored 54* runs in 48 balls with four fours and one six to finish off the game on a positive note.

That said, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1Aaron Jones (USA)1119494*040235010410
2Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)11076767645168.8801044
3Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)11070707046152.1701091
4AGS Gous (USA)11065656546141.301073
5NS Dhaliwal (CAN)11061616144138.6301063
6MP O'Dowd (NED)1115454*048112.501041
7NR Kirton (CAN)11051515131164.5101032
8S Bau (PNG)11050505043116.2701061
9JN Frylinck (NAM)1104545454893.7500060
10MA Jones (SCOT)1114545*03015000042

USA's Aaron Jones continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 94 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (76), and Ibrahim Zadran (70) moved up to occupy the second and third ranks. Andries Gous (65) slipped from the second to the fourth rank.

Navneet Dhaliwal (61) slipped from the third to the fifth position. Max O'Dowd secured the sixth slot with 54 runs. Nicholas Kirton (51) continues to hold the seventh position in the tally.

Sese Bau (50), Jan Frylink (45), and Michael Jones (45) occupy the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

2024 T20 World Cup Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG)112440955/91.82.254.801
2A Nortje (SA)112440744/71.751.75610
3R Trumpelmann (NAM)1124402144/215.255.25610
4Mehran Khan (OMA)111831733/72.332.33600
5LV van Beek (NED)11203.201833/1865.46.6600
6TJG Pringle (NED)1124402033/206.665800
7D Wiese (NAM)11223.402833/289.337.637.3300
8Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG)111220422/422600
9Rashid Khan (AFG)1124401222/12631200
10AD Russell (WI)1118301922/199.56.33900

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's exceptional performance helped him to propel to the top spot with five scalps. Anrich Nortje (4) slid from the top to the second rank with four scalps at 1.75.

Ruben Trumpelmann (4) slid from the second to the third position at 5.25. Mehran Khan (3) slipped from the third to the fourth rank at 2.33. Logan van Beek (3), and Tim Pringle (3) moved to the fifth and sixth slots at six and 6.66 respectively.

David Wiese (3), Naveen-ul-Haq (2), Rashid Khan (2), and Andre Russell (2) occupy the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks at 9.33, 2, 6, and 9.5 respectively.

