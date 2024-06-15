2024 T20 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Zealand vs Uganda match (Updated) ft. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Trent Boult

South Africa bagged a thrilling one-run win over Nepal in the 31st match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 while New Zealand secured a convincing nine-wicket win over Uganda in the 32nd contest.

Moving to the details of the 31st match, South Africa batted first and posted a total of 115/7 in 20 overs. Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 43 runs in 49 balls with five fours and one six. Kushal Bhurtel scalped a four-wicket haul while Dipendra Singh picked up three wickets.

In response, Nepal started well with Aasif Sheikh (42) and Anil Sah (27). However, they kept losing wickets regularly. In the end, they could rack up 114/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by just one run. Tabraiz Shamsi was the wrecker-in-chief with a four-fer.

In the 32nd match, Uganda scored only 40 runs in 18.4 overs. K Waiswa was the lone double-digit scorer, picking up 11 runs. Tim Southee scalped three wickets while Boult, Santner, and Rachin Ravindra picked up two wickets apiece.

In reply, New Zealand sealed the deal in 5.2 overs, losing only one wicket. Devon Conway top-scored with 22 runs in 15 balls, featuring four fours to take his side over the line in this lop-sided contest.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

T20 World Cup 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG) 3 3 0 167 80 55.66 108 154.62 0 2 0 10 10 2 Aaron Jones (USA) 3 3 2 141 94* 141 88 160.22 0 1 0 6 13 3 DA Warner (AUS) 3 3 0 115 56 38.33 75 153.33 0 1 0 11 6 4 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 3 0 114 70 38 94 121.27 0 1 1 12 3 5 AGS Gous (USA) 3 3 0 102 65 34 77 132.46 0 1 0 12 4 6 MG Erasmus (NAM) 3 3 0 101 52 33.66 90 112.22 0 1 0 10 3 7 NR Kirton (CAN) 3 3 0 101 51 33.66 72 140.27 0 1 0 6 4 8 DA Miller (SA) 4 4 2 101 59* 50.5 105 96.19 0 1 0 5 5 9 MP Stoinis (AUS) 3 2 1 97 67* 97 53 183.01 0 1 0 4 8 10 RR Pant (IND) 3 3 1 96 42 48 77 124.67 0 0 0 10 3

Rahmanullah Gurbaz continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 167 runs from three innings. Aaron Jones retained his second rank with 141 runs from three innings. David Waner scored 115 runs from three innings to maintain his third rank.

Ibrahim Zadran (114), Andries Gous (102), Gerhard Erasmus (101), and Nicholas Kirton (101) occupy the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh ranks respectively. David Miller moved two spots up to secure the eighth slot with 101 runs at 50.5.

Marcus Stoinis (97) slipped one spot to the ninth position in the batting standings while Rishabh Pant (96) also descended one spot to the 10th rank.

T20 World Cup 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Fazalhaq Farooqi (AFG) 3 3 68 11.2 0 42 12 5/9 3.5 3.7 5.66 1 1 2 A Nortje (SA) 4 4 96 16 0 70 9 4/7 7.77 4.37 10.66 1 0 3 AS Joseph (WI) 3 3 66 11 0 59 8 4/19 7.37 5.36 8.25 1 0 4 A Zampa (AUS) 3 3 72 12 0 64 8 4/12 8 5.33 9 1 0 5 AJ Hosein (WI) 3 3 66 11 0 41 7 5/11 5.85 3.72 9.42 0 1 6 TA Boult (NZ) 3 3 72 12 2 45 7 3/16 6.42 3.75 10.28 0 0 7 HH Pandya (IND) 3 3 72 12 2 65 7 3/27 9.28 5.41 10.28 0 0 8 Arshdeep Singh (IND) 3 3 72 12 0 75 7 4/9 10.71 6.25 10.28 1 0 9 Rishad Hossain (BAN) 3 3 72 12 0 87 7 3/22 12.42 7.25 10.28 0 0 10 MP Stoinis (AUS) 3 3 54 9 0 52 6 3/19 8.66 5.77 9 0 0

Afghanistan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi maintains his top spot in the wickets charts with 12 scalps. Anrich Nortje (9) retained his second rank. Alzarri Joseph (8) and Adam Zampa (8) are third and fourth at 7.37 and eight respectively.

Akeal Hosein continues to stand at the fifth rank with seven scalps at 5.85. Trent Boult moved up from the 15th to the sixth rank with seven scalps at 6.42.

Hardik Pandya (7), Arshdeep Singh (7), and Rishad Hossain (7) slid one spot each to secure the seventh, eighth, and ninth ranks at 9.28, 10.71, and 12.42 respectively. Marcus Stoinis descended one rank to the 10th position with six wickets at 8.66.

