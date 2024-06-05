2024 T20 World Cup weather update: New York weather report for June 5 for India vs Ireland match

Team India will begin their quest for the 2024 T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on Wednesday, June 5, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. The Men in Blue have been pitted in Group A alongside co-hosts USA, arch-rivals Pakistan, Canada, and Ireland.

India have largely been unsuccessful in T20 World Cups since winning the title in the inaugural edition in 2007. They made it to the semi-finals in the last edition in Australia but were knocked out by eventual champions England in Adelaide.

Rohit Sharma and company have landed in the US after playing in the IPL and will look to begin their campaign on a winning note. Rohit is likely to open alongside Virat Kohli, meaning Yashasvi Jaiswal will have to sit out. On the other hand, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh is likely to pair up with Jasprit Bumrah.

Ireland, on the other hand, are known to shock heavyweight teams in World Cups. They will look to come up all guns blazing against a star-studded Indian team and make the competition in Group A interesting. The Irish are known for playing a fearless brand of cricket and coupled with the pitch conditions in New York, they can stun India on Wednesday.

Speaking of the weather conditions in Nassau, the temperatures will likely hover between 24 and 30 degrees Celsius. The humidity will be around 55 percent, making the actual feeling four to five degrees higher than the actual temperature.

According to Accuweather, there is no chance of rainfall in the forecast for Nassau on Wednesday. However, there will be some cloud cover during the game time, but it is unlikely to cause any delay.

What is the head-to-head record between India and Ireland in T20Is?

India and Ireland have met each other eight times in T20Is, with the former winning seven of those. One game has been washed off. The last time these two teams met in a T20 World Cup was in 2009. The Men in Blue secured a convincing eight-wicket win.

