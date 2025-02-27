2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan vs England match

Afghanistan officially knocked out England from the 2025 Champions Trophy with a thrilling eight-run win in a Group B encounter. In what was surely the best match of the tournament so far, the Afghan unit stunned the Jos Buttler-led side in Lahore on Wednesday, February 27.

After Afghanistan won the toss and chose to bat, Ibrahim Zadran hit the highest individual score (177 off 146) in Champions Trophy history to take Afghanistan to 325 for seven. The total seemed par on a decent Lahore pitch but Afghanistan spinners were expected to stranglehold the English batters.

Joe Root did all he could with a century (120 off 111) but couldn't save England's grace as they crumbled under pressure. Azmatullah Omarzai took a fifer (five for 58) as Afghanistan knocked the Three Lions out of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Afghanistan now have two points with an NRR of -0.990. They still need to beat Australia in their last match to qualify for the semifinals. Australia are currently second with three points at +0.475. Table toppers South Africa also have three points but at +2.140 run rate.

Do-or-die Group B games lie ahead in 2025 Champions Trophy

While India and New Zealand have already punched their tickets for the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals, Group B has become as interesting as it gets. There are just two matches remaining, with Australia taking on Afghanistan on Friday, February 28 and South Africa crossing swords with England the following day.

The equation is simple. The winner of the Australia vs Afghanistan clash will progress further in the tournament, while South Africa's win will take them through as well. However, if the Proteas lose, the team with a better net run rate (between SA and the loser of AUS vs AFG) will enter the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals.

