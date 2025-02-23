2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after England vs Australia match

Australia have attained the second position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group B after a memorable win against arch-rivals England on Saturday. The Aussies snapped their lengthy winless streak at the grand stage of the Champions Trophy by successfully chasing down a 352-run target in Lahore.

Wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis was the architect of Australia's win. His fine century in the second innings helped the Aussies prevail in a high-scoring contest. Earlier in the match, Ben Duckett scored 165 for England, but his knock ended in a losing cause.

Thanks to this win, Australia now have two points from one match. Their net run rate stands at +0.475 as they chased down the 352-run target in 47.3 overs. England are third in the points table with zero points and a negative net run rate of -0.475.

South Africa continue to be the table toppers in the Group B standings. The Proteas have two points and a solid net run rate of +2.140, while Afghanistan are fourth with zero points and a net run rate of -2.140.

India can rise to the top of 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A soon

The action will return to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23 as India gear up to take on Pakistan in a mega clash. It will be the first ODI match between the two arch-rivals since the 2023 World Cup, where India crushed Pakistan at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Pakistan have not won a single ODI against India since the 2017 Champions Trophy final. Considering how the two teams performed in the first round, it seems unlikely that Pakistan's losing streak in ODIs against India will end soon. If India beat Pakistan again, they will overtake New Zealand and become the top team in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A.

