2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after India vs New Zealand match

India moved up to the first position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table after defeating New Zealand in a Group A match on March 2. This win helped the Men in Blue take their tally to six points from three matches and saw them become the first team to complete a hat-trick of wins in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

India finished first in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A and pushed New Zealand down to the second position. The Kiwis suffered their first defeat of the mega event, ending with four points from three matches.

Bangladesh and Pakistan continued to be third and fourth respectively in the standings after the match between India and New Zealand. All matches of Group A have ended. India and New Zealand have emerged as the top two teams from the group.

India and South Africa top the 2025 Champions Trophy points table

All group-stage matches of the 2025 Champions Trophy are officially in the history books. The four teams to have qualified for the next round of the mega event are India, New Zealand, South Africa and Australia.

While India ended as the table-toppers in Group A, South Africa topped the Group B standings by earning five points from three matches. The Proteas will take on the second-placed team from Group A, New Zealand, in the second semifinal match on March 5 in Lahore.

Before that, the table-toppers of Group A, India, will take on the second-placed team from Group B, Australia, in the first semifinal on March 4 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be Australia's first match in Dubai in the ongoing Champions Trophy.

It will be interesting to see which two teams emerge as the finalists of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The final will happen on March 9.

