2025 Champions Trophy Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs New Zealand match

New Zealand have attained the first position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table after a comfortable win against Pakistan. The Blackcaps posted 320 for five on the board in 50 overs, and in response, the Men in Green lost all their wickets for 260 runs in 47.2 overs.

The match marked the return of ICC events to Pakistan for the first time since 1996. There was a lot of support for the home team, but they let the fans at the National Stadium down with their disappointing performance against New Zealand.

Courtesy of the result in Karachi, New Zealand have two points from one match in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table for Group A. The Kiwis have a solid net run rate of +1.200 after the game against Pakistan.

On the other hand, Pakistan have zero points from one match. Their net run rate stands at -1.200 with two more matches to go in the league stage. India and Bangladesh are yet to play a match in Group A.

Can India attain the 1st position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table?

The next match of Champions Trophy 2025 will happen on February 20 between former champions India and last edition's semifinalists Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will kick off their campaign at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

If India register a big win against Bangladesh, they can attain the first position in the 2025 Champions Trophy points table. On the other side, even Bangladesh have an opportunity to rise in the standings by recording an upset against the 2017 finalists.

The match will start at 2.30 pm IST in Dubai. All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Co. as they aim to win their first ICC Champions Trophy title since 2013.

