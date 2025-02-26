2025 Champions Trophy Qualification scenarios: Are England eliminated from semifinal race after 8-run loss to Afghanistan?

England suffered a heartbreaking eight-run loss to Afghanistan in their 2025 Champions Trophy Group B match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, February 26. With the defeat, the Jost Buttler-led side is no longer in contention for a spot in the semifinals.

England's group-stage elimination came following their back-to-back losses against Australia and Afghanistan. While they still have one fixture left, they will be left with just two points even if they beat South Africa on Saturday, March 1.

South Africa and Australia already have three points each, making it impossible for England to finish in the top two of Group B. This is the second big setback for the English ODI team, considering they suffered a group-stage exit at the 2023 ODI World Cup as well.

England failed to chase down a 326-run target. Senior batter Joe Root stepped up under pressure and hit an impressive ton. However, his 120 off 111 balls ultimately went in vain.

Afghanistan opener Ibrahim Zadran was the Player of the Match for scoring 177 runs, the highest-ever individual score in the tournament's history. England will look to salvage some pride by bowing out with a consolation win over the Proteas.

"They got away from us there in the last 10 overs" - Jos Buttler on England's defeat to Afghanistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Jos Buttler expressed disappointment over the team's dismal show in the must-win encounter. Praising Joe Root for his efforts, he suggested that Afghanistan took the game away in the final 10 overs.

Buttler remarked:

"Obviously really disappointing. Thought we had our chances. Another fantastic game of cricket but gutted to come out on the wrong side. Joe Root played an unbelievable innings. We wanted one of the top six batters to stay with him longer and take it deeper. Thought he and Overton put in a good partnership. Looked good to get over the line at the end but we lost too many wickets. They got away from us there in the last ten overs."

Afghanistan will take on Australia in their last group-stage match. A victory against the Aussies will take them into the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinals. The match will be played at the same venue on Friday, February 24.

