2025 Champions Trophy Qualification scenarios: Can Bangladesh qualify for the semifinals after their five-wicket loss to New Zealand?

Bangladesh suffered their second defeat in as many games to begin their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign on Monday, February 24. They lost by five- wickets against New Zealand in Rawalpindi. The game followed an identical script to their tournament opener against India, which Bangladesh lost by six wickets.

Ad

Losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Bangladesh threw away a solid start of 45/0 in the ninth over to finish on a mere 236/9 in 50 overs. They enjoyed a similarly successful start with the ball, reducing the Kiwis to 15/0 in the fourth over. However, a brilliant 105-ball 112 from Rachin Ravindra doomed Bangladesh's chances as New Zealand cantered home in 46.1 overs.

The result meant Bangladesh were officially eliminated from semifinal contention after India and New Zealand booked their berth from Group A. Along with Bangladesh, the result also finished Pakistan's slim hopes of semifinal qualification.

Ad

Trending

The Tigers earned their place in the Champions Trophy with a top-eight finish in the 2023 World Cup. Hence, the first-round exit comes as a disappointing result after their surprising semifinal qualification in the previous Champions Trophy edition in 2017.

"Game vs Pakistan is an important game" - Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shanto could not inspire Bangladesh to back-to-back Champions Trophy semifinals [Credit: Getty]

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto was disappointed with the side's batting efforts and a lack of big partnerships in the defeat to New Zealand. However, he maintained that the final group stage game against Pakistan remains important for Bangladesh to finish the tournament on a high.

Ad

Shanto was among the lone shining lights for Bangladesh in the New Zealand defeat, top-scoring for them with a 110-ball 77.

Reflecting on Bangladesh's loss to New Zealand at the post-match presentation, Shanto said [quoted by Cricbuzz]:

"We started well today. We lost too many wickets in the middle overs. We didn't bat properly. Was a good wicket to bat on. We needed two big partnerships. I think the game vs Pakistan is an important game. Would be good to finish on a high. We need to improve as a batting and fielding side."

Bangladesh will play Pakistan in their final Group A game at the same venue on Thursday, February. The winner will finish third in the group, while the loser will leave the tournament without a victory and finish at the bottom of the group standings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback