2025 Champions Trophy Qualification scenarios: Have India qualified for the semifinals after New Zealand’s 5-wicket win over Bangladesh?

India and New Zealand have qualified for the semifinals of the 2025 Champions Trophy from Group A, while Pakistan and Bangladesh have been knocked out. The qualifications were confirmed after the Kiwis beat Bangladesh by five wickets in match number six of the 2025 Champions Trophy at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 24.

Both New Zealand and India are on four points each from two matches. The Kiwis are ahead of the Men in Blue in the points table because of a superior net run rate. Pakistan and Bangladesh are yet to get off the mark in Group A. Even if they win their last match, they can only get to a maximum of two points, thus confirming their exit from the 2025 Champions Trophy.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first in their match against Bangladesh on Monday. Off spinner Michael Bracewell starred with figures of 4-26 for the Kiwis, while pacer Will O'Rourke picked up two wickets as Bangladesh were held to 236-9. For the batting side, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored with 77 off 110 balls, while Jaker Ali contributed 45 off 55 balls.

In the chase, the Kiwis cruised home in 46.1 overs as Rachin Ravindra hit an impressive 112 off 105 balls, while Tom Latham contributed 55 off 76. New Zealand will now face India in Dubai on March 2, while Bangladesh will meet Pakistan in Rawalpindi on February 27.

India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in the marquee clash of 2025 Champions Trophy

Earlier, India beat Pakistan by six wickets in their second Group B match of the 2025 Champions Trophy on Sunday in Dubai. Bowling first, the Men in Blue held Pakistan to 241 in 49.4 overs as Kuldeep Yadav claimed 3-40 and Hardik Pandya 2-31.

In the chase, Team India got over the line in 42.3 overs. Skipper Rohit Sharma was knocked over by Shaheen Afridi for 20 off 15. Virat Kohli, though, stood tall, compiling 100* off 111 balls, with the aid of seven fours. Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67) and Shubman Gill (46 off 52) also chipped in with handy knocks as India cruised to victory.

