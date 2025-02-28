2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after Afghanistan vs Australia match (Updated) ft. Azmatullah Omarzai and Ben Dwarshuis

Afghanistan and Australia shared points after rain played spoilsport in the 10th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28. With this, Australia confirmed their semi-final spot from Group B.

Ad

After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Sediqullah Atal was the star of the show, scoring 85 runs off 95 balls with six fours and three maximums. In the middle and death overs, Azmatullah Omarzai shined with 67 runs off 63 balls with one four and five sixes.

Eventually, Afghanistan posted a good-looking total of 273 runs in 50 overs. Ben Dwarshuis was the star with the ball, scalping three wickets, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa pocketed two wickets apiece.

Ad

Trending

In response, Australia started off on a thunderous note, scoring 109/1 in 12.5 overs before rain interrupted play. Eventually, both teams shared one point each with the game being abandoned without a result.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 3 - 216 177 72 203 106.4 1 - - 15 7 2 BM Duckett (ENG) 2 2 - 203 165 101.5 188 107.97 1 - - 21 3 3 JE Root (ENG) 2 2 - 188 120 94 189 99.47 1 1 - 15 1 4 TWM Latham (NZ) 2 2 1 173 118* 173 180 96.11 1 1 - 13 3 5 Shubman Gill (IND) 2 2 1 147 101* 147 181 81.21 1 - - 16 2 6 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 3 3 - 126 67 42 121 104.13 - 1 - 5 8 7 V Kohli (IND) 2 2 1 122 100* 122 149 81.87 1 - - 8 0 8 JP Inglis (AUS) 2 1 1 120 120* 0 86 139.53 1 - - 8 6 9 Jaker Ali (BAN) 2 2 - 113 68 56.5 169 66.86 - 1 - 7 1 10 R Ravindra (NZ) 1 1 - 112 112 112 105 106.66 1 - - 12 1

Ad

Ibrahim Zadran, the Afghanistan opener, reclaimed his pole position with 216 runs from three innings. On the other hand, England's Ben Duckett slipped to the second spot with 203 runs. Joe Root (188), Tom Latham (173) and Shubman Gill (147) retained their third, fourth, and fifth ranks, respectively.

Afghanistan middle-order batter Azmatullah Omarzai (126) rocketed to the sixth rank. Virat Kohli (122), Josh Inglis (120), Jaker Ali (113) and Rachin Ravindra (112) slipped one spot each to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.

Ad

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 3 3 125 20.5 - 140 7 5/58 20 6.72 17.85 - 1 2 BJ Dwarshuis (AUS) 2 2 114 19 - 113 6 3/47 18.83 5.94 19 - - 3 MG Bracewell (NZ) 2 2 120 20 1 64 5 4/26 12.8 3.2 24 1 - 4 W O'Rourke (NZ) 2 2 114 19 1 95 5 3/47 19 5 22.8 - - 5 Mohammed Shami (IND) 2 2 108 18 - 96 5 5/53 19.2 5.33 21.6 - 1 6 Harshit Rana (IND) 2 2 92 15.2 - 61 4 3/31 15.25 3.97 23 - - 7 A Zampa (AUS) 2 2 108 18 - 112 4 2/48 28 6.22 27 - - 8 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 3 126 21 - 121 4 2/51 30.25 5.76 31.5 - - 9 JC Archer (ENG) 2 2 120 20 - 146 4 3/64 36.5 7.3 30 - - 10 K Rabada (SA) 1 1 51 8.3 1 36 3 3/36 12 4.23 17 - -

Ad

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai retains his pole position with seven wickets. Ben Dwarshuis, the Aussie pacer, surged up from ninth to second rank, scalping six wickets. Michael Bracewell (5), William O'Rourke (5), and Mohammad Shami (5) slid one spot each to the third, fourth, and fifth ranks at an average of 12.8, 19 and 19.2, respectively.

Harshit Rana also slipped one position down to the sixth rank, picking up four wickets at 15.25. Australian spinner Adam Zampa moved up to the seventh rank, pocketing four wickets at an average of 28.

Mohammad Nabi (4), Jofra Archer (4) and Kagiso Rabada (3) glided down two positions each to the eighth, ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 30.25, 36.5, and 12, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback