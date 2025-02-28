2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after Afghanistan vs Australia match (Updated) ft. Azmatullah Omarzai and Ben Dwarshuis

Afghanistan and Australia shared points after rain played spoilsport in the 10th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday, February 28. With this, Australia confirmed their semi-final spot from Group B.
After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to bat first. Sediqullah Atal was the star of the show, scoring 85 runs off 95 balls with six fours and three maximums. In the middle and death overs, Azmatullah Omarzai shined with 67 runs off 63 balls with one four and five sixes.
Eventually, Afghanistan posted a good-looking total of 273 runs in 50 overs. Ben Dwarshuis was the star with the ball, scalping three wickets, while Spencer Johnson and Adam Zampa pocketed two wickets apiece.
In response, Australia started off on a thunderous note, scoring 109/1 in 12.5 overs before rain interrupted play. Eventually, both teams shared one point each with the game being abandoned without a result.
2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs
Ibrahim Zadran, the Afghanistan opener, reclaimed his pole position with 216 runs from three innings. On the other hand, England's Ben Duckett slipped to the second spot with 203 runs. Joe Root (188), Tom Latham (173) and Shubman Gill (147) retained their third, fourth, and fifth ranks, respectively.
Afghanistan middle-order batter Azmatullah Omarzai (126) rocketed to the sixth rank. Virat Kohli (122), Josh Inglis (120), Jaker Ali (113) and Rachin Ravindra (112) slipped one spot each to the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th ranks respectively.
2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets
Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai retains his pole position with seven wickets. Ben Dwarshuis, the Aussie pacer, surged up from ninth to second rank, scalping six wickets. Michael Bracewell (5), William O'Rourke (5), and Mohammad Shami (5) slid one spot each to the third, fourth, and fifth ranks at an average of 12.8, 19 and 19.2, respectively.
Harshit Rana also slipped one position down to the sixth rank, picking up four wickets at 15.25. Australian spinner Adam Zampa moved up to the seventh rank, pocketing four wickets at an average of 28.
Mohammad Nabi (4), Jofra Archer (4) and Kagiso Rabada (3) glided down two positions each to the eighth, ninth and 10th ranks at an average of 30.25, 36.5, and 12, respectively.
