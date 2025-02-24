2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after Bangladesh vs New Zealand match (Updated) ft. Tom Latham and Michael Bracewell

New Zealand defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the sixth match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday, February 24. With the Black Caps’ win, they made it to the semi-finals, while Pakistan are officially out of the campaign.

After losing the toss, Bangladesh were tasked to bat first. The Tigers could post only 236/9 in 50 overs as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Michael Bracewell looked in excellent touch with the ball as he scalped four wickets, conceding only 26 runs in 10 overs.

For Bangladesh, captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was the star batter, scoring 77 runs in 110 balls with nine fours. In the middle-order, Jaker Ali also shined with 45 runs in 55 balls.

In the chase, New Zealand lost two quick wickets for 15 runs in 3.3 overs. However, Rachin Ravindra steadied the innings, scoring an excellent century. He received good support from Tom Lathan on the other end.

Ravindra, who made his Champions Trophy debut in this game, scored 112 runs off 105 balls with 12 fours and one six. On the other hand, Latham smacked 55 runs in 76 balls with three fours. Eventually, New Zealand crossed the line in 46.1 overs with five wickets in hand.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TWM Latham (NZ) 2 2 1 173 118* 173 180 96.11 1 1 - 13 3 2 BM Duckett (ENG) 1 1 - 165 165 165 143 115.38 1 - - 17 3 3 Shubman Gill (IND) 2 2 1 147 101* 147 181 81.21 1 - - 16 2 4 V Kohli (IND) 2 2 1 122 100* 122 149 81.87 1 - - 8 0 5 JP Inglis (AUS) 1 1 1 120 120* 0 86 139.53 1 - - 8 6 6 Jaker Ali (BAN) 2 2 - 113 68 56.5 169 66.86 - 1 - 7 1 7 R Ravindra (NZ) 1 1 - 112 112 112 105 106.66 1 - - 12 1 8 WA Young (NZ) 2 2 - 107 107 53.5 119 89.91 1 - 1 12 1 9 Khushdil Shah (PAK) 2 2 - 107 69 53.5 88 121.59 - 1 - 10 3 10 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 2 2 - 107 100 53.5 142 75.35 1 - - 6 2

New Zealand middle-order batter Tom Latham propelled from fifth to the top rank with 173 runs. England's Ben Duckett slipped to the second rank with 165 runs. Indian opening batter Shubman Gill moved down to third position with 147 runs.

Virat Kohli (122) and Josh Inglis (120) slipped one spot each to the fourth and fifth ranks respectively. Jaker Ali, the Bangladeshi middle-order batter, jumped to the sixth rank, accumulating 113 runs from two matches.

Rachin Ravindra, playing his first game of the campaign, moved up to the seventh rank with 112 runs. Will Young (107), Khushdil Shah (107), and Towhid Hridoy (107) slid to the eighth, ninth, and 10th ranks respectively.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MG Bracewell (NZ) 2 2 120 20 1 64 5 4/26 12.8 3.2 24 1 - 2 W O'Rourke (NZ) 2 2 114 19 1 95 5 3/47 19 5 22.8 - - 3 Mohammed Shami (IND) 2 2 108 18 - 96 5 5/53 19.2 5.33 21.6 - 1 4 Harshit Rana (IND) 2 2 92 15.2 - 61 4 3/31 15.25 3.97 23 - - 5 K Rabada (SA) 1 1 51 8.3 1 36 3 3/36 12 4.23 17 - - 6 BJ Dwarshuis (AUS) 1 1 60 10 - 66 3 3/66 22 6.6 20 - - 7 MJ Henry (NZ) 2 2 98 16.2 1 82 3 2/25 27.33 5.02 32.66 - - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 2 2 114 19 - 83 3 3/40 27.66 4.36 38 - - 9 AR Patel (IND) 2 2 114 19 1 92 3 2/43 30.66 4.84 38 - - 10 Rishad Hossain (BAN) 2 2 114 19 - 92 3 2/38 32 4.84 38 - -

Michael Bracewell, the Kiwi spinner, rocketed to the pole position with five wickets from two innings at an average of 12.8. New Zealand pacer William O'Rourke propelled from fourth to second rank with five wickets at an average of 19.

Mohammed Shami (5), Harshit Rana (4), and Kagiso Rabada (3) slid one spot down to the third, fourth, and fifth spots respectively. Ben Dwarshuis (3) retains sixth rank at an average of 22.

The New Zealand speedster Matt Henry moved up from ninth to seventh rank, pocketing three scalps at 27.33. Kuldeep Yadav (3) and Axar Patel (3) slipped one spot down to eighth and ninth ranks at an average of 27.66 and 30.66 respectively. Bangladesh’s Rishad Hossain (3) moved to the 10th rank with three wickets at 32.

