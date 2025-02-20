2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs Bangladesh match (Updated) ft. Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami

India secured a dominant six-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their opening match of the Champions Trophy at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first, a decision that ultimately backfired as their batters struggled to score. Only four players managed to reach double-digit scores, and Bangladesh's innings faltered with regular wickets falling. A key partnership of 154 runs between Towhid Hridoy and Jaker Ali stabilized the innings. Hridoy scored his maiden century, an impressive 114-ball knock, which included six boundaries and two sixes.

Despite this resistance, India’s bowling attack proved effective, with Mohammed Shami claiming his sixth five-wicket haul, finishing with figures of 5/53. Harshit Rana supported well, taking three wickets, while Axar Patel also contributed with two wickets.

In response, India made a strong start, thanks to an opening partnership of 69 runs between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Gill, in particular, played a brilliant knock, scoring 101 off 129 balls, including nine boundaries and two sixes, to bring up his eighth ODI century.

KL Rahul added a crucial 41 runs from 47 balls, with both players forming a match-winning 87-run partnership. India successfully chased down the target with six wickets to spare, ensuring a convincing start to their tournament campaign.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 TWM Latham (NZ) 1 1 1 118 118* 0 104 113.46 1 - - 10 3 2 WA Young (NZ) 1 1 - 107 107 107 113 94.69 1 - - 12 1 3 Shubman Gill (IND) 1 1 1 101 101* 0 129 78.29 1 - - 9 2 4 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 1 1 - 100 100 100 118 84.74 1 - - 6 2 5 Khushdil Shah (PAK) 1 1 - 69 69 69 49 140.81 - 1 - 10 1 6 Jaker Ali (BAN) 1 1 - 68 68 68 114 59.64 - 1 - 4 0 7 Babar Azam (PAK) 1 1 - 64 64 64 90 71.11 - 1 - 6 1 8 GD Phillips (NZ) 1 1 - 61 61 61 39 156.41 - 1 - 3 4 9 Agha Salman (PAK) 1 1 - 42 42 42 28 150 - - - 6 1 10 RG Sharma (IND) 1 1 - 41 41 41 36 113.88 - - - 7 0

Tom Latham leads the run-scorer chart with an unbeaten 118 runs. His partner Will Young follows closely in second place with 107 runs, maintaining an impressive strike rate of 94.69.

Shubman Gill moves up to third position following his brilliant century, contributing 101 runs at a strike rate of 78.29, leading India to a successful chase. Towhid Hridoy, who scored a valiant maiden century in Bangladesh's losing effort, occupies the fourth position with a well-played 100 runs at a strike rate of 84.75.

Khushdil Shah drops to fifth place, having scored 69 runs at a remarkable strike rate of 140.81. Jaker Ali takes the sixth spot, contributing 68 runs in a key partnership with Towhid Hridoy. Babar Azam holds the seventh position with 64 runs, while Glenn Phillips occupies the eighth spot with 61 runs at an impressive strike rate of 156.41.

Agha Salman slips from sixth to ninth position, having scored 42 runs at a strike rate of 150. The 10th position is held by Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who contributed 41 runs at a strike rate of 113.88.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Mohammed Shami (IND) 1 1 60 10 - 53 5 5/53 10.6 5.3 12 - 1 2 Harshit Rana (IND) 1 1 46 7.4 - 31 3 3/31 10.33 4.04 15.33 - - 3 W O'Rourke (NZ) 1 1 54 9 - 47 3 3/47 15.66 5.22 18 - - 4 MJ Santner (NZ) 1 1 60 10 - 66 3 3/66 22 6.6 20 - - 5 MJ Henry (NZ) 1 1 44 7.2 1 25 2 2/25 12.5 3.4 22 - - 6 Rishad Hossain (BAN) 1 1 60 10 - 38 2 2/38 19 3.8 30 - - 7 AR Patel (IND) 1 1 54 9 1 43 2 2/43 21.5 4.77 27 - - 8 Naseem Shah (PAK) 1 1 60 10 - 63 2 2/63 31.5 6.3 30 - - 9 Haris Rauf (PAK) 1 1 60 10 - 83 2 2/83 41.5 8.3 30 - - 10 NG Smith (NZ) 1 1 12 2 - 20 1 1/20 20 10 12 - -

Mohammed Shami has ascended to the top of the wicket-takers list following his outstanding performance of 5/35, taking crucial wickets to guide India to victory. His teammate, Harshit Rana, follows closely in second place with three wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.04. William O'Rourke drops to third position, having taken three vital wickets, while Mitchell Santner shares fourth place with him, maintaining an economy rate of 6.6.

New Zealand's Matt Henry holds the fifth spot with two wickets at an excellent economy rate of 3.4. Rishad Hossain sits in sixth place, having claimed two important wickets, including the scalp of Virat Kohli. Axar Patel, who narrowly missed a hat-trick due to a dropped catch, occupies the seventh position with two wickets at an economy rate of 4.77.

The Pakistani duo of Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf take the eighth and ninth positions, respectively, each picking up two wickets. The chart is rounded off by another Kiwi bowler, Nathan Smith, who has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 10.

