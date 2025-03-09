2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs New Zealand match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy

Team India clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title after defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the grand finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

Ad

After winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bat first. Rachin Ravindra came out all guns blazing, scoring runs with ease. Indian fielders were sloppy as New Zealand posted 69/1 in the first powerplay.

However, Indian spinners cared for the run-flow as they scalped wickets regularly. Ravindra (37) lost his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Glenn Phillips (34) looked good in the middle overs. In the death overs, Michael Bracewell was exceptional, scoring 53* off 40 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Ad

Trending

Eventually, New Zealand managed to post 251/7 in 50 overs. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets apiece while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket each.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma started off the proceedings on an explosive note. As a result, India went on to score 64/0 in the first powerplay. While Shubman Gill scored 31 runs, Rohit went on to score 76 runs off 83 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Ad

Virat Kohli failed to create an impact, scoring only one run. After the top order's dismissals, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel took control of the proceedings. Iyer amassed a match-winning knock of 48 runs in 62 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Axar contributed 29 runs from 40 balls.

KL Rahul stood tall till the end with an unbeaten 34. Jadeja smacked the winning shot to take the side over the line as Team India bagged a four-wicket win to clinch the title.

Ad

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 R Ravindra (NZ) 4 4 - 263 112 65.75 247 106.47 2 - - 29 3 2 SS Iyer (IND) 5 5 - 243 79 48.6 306 79.41 - 2 - 16 5 3 BM Duckett (ENG) 3 3 - 227 165 75.66 209 108.61 1 - - 25 3 4 JE Root (ENG) 3 3 - 225 120 75 233 96.56 1 1 - 19 2 5 V Kohli (IND) 5 5 1 218 100* 54.5 263 82.88 1 1 - 15 0 6 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 3 - 216 177 72 203 106.4 1 - - 15 7 7 TWM Latham (NZ) 5 5 1 205 118* 51.25 235 87.23 1 1 - 13 3 8 KS Williamson (NZ) 5 5 - 200 102 40 234 85.47 1 1 - 19 2 9 HE van der Dussen (SA) 3 3 1 193 72* 96.5 199 96.98 - 3 - 13 7 10 Shubman Gill (IND) 5 5 1 188 101* 47 249 75.5 1 - - 17 3

Ad

Rachin Ravindra (263) moved one spot up to emerge as the leading run-scorer of the campaign. Shreyas Iyer ascended from the sixth to the second rank with 241 runs from five innings. Ben Duckett (227) slid from the top to the third position.

Joe Root (225), Virat Kohli (218), and Ibrahim Zadran (216) descended one spot each to the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks respectively. Tom Latham (205) and Kane Williamson (200) move one spot up to the seventh and eighth ranks respectively.

Ad

Rassie van der Dussen (193) slid from the seventh to the ninth rank while Shubman Gill (188) continued to stay at the 10th rank.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MJ Henry (NZ) 4 4 188 31.2 1 167 10 5/42 16.7 5.32 18.8 - 1 2 CV Varun (IND) 3 3 180 30 - 136 9 5/42 15.11 4.53 20 - 1 3 Mohammed Shami (IND) 5 5 246 41 - 233 9 5/53 25.88 5.68 27.33 - 1 4 MJ Santner (NZ) 5 5 300 50 2 240 9 3/43 26.66 4.8 33.33 - - 5 MG Bracewell (NZ) 5 5 294 49 2 201 8 4/26 25.12 4.1 36.75 1 - 6 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 3 3 125 20.5 - 140 7 5/58 20 6.72 17.85 - 1 7 BJ Dwarshuis (AUS) 3 3 156 26 - 152 7 3/47 21.71 5.84 22.28 - - 8 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 5 5 279 46.3 - 223 7 3/40 31.85 4.79 39.85 - - 9 PWA Mulder (SA) 3 3 134 22.2 - 109 6 3/25 18.16 4.88 22.33 - - 10 K Rabada (SA) 3 3 153 25.3 3 148 6 3/36 24.66 5.8 25.5 - -

Ad

Matt Henry ended the campaign as the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps. Varun Chakravarthy moved one spot up to the second rank with nine scalps at 15.11. Mohammed Shami slid from the second spot to the third rank with nine wickets at an average of 25.88.

Mitchell Santner (9) moved up from sixth to fourth rank at an average of 26.33. Michael Bracewell (8) ascended to the fifth rank. Azmatullah Omarzai (7) and Ben Dwarshuis (7) slid two spots each to the sixth and seventh ranks at an average of 20 and 21.71 respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav (7) ascended to the eighth rank at 31.85. Wiaan Mulder (6) and Kagiso Rabada (6) glided two spots down to the ninth and 10th positions at an average of 18.16 and 24.66 respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news