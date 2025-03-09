2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after India vs New Zealand match (Updated) ft. Shreyas Iyer and Varun Chakravarthy

By Sportz Connect
Modified Mar 09, 2025 22:22 IST
Image Credits (Getty Source)
Image Credits (Getty Source)

Team India clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy title after defeating New Zealand by four wickets in the grand finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday, March 9.

After winning the toss, New Zealand elected to bat first. Rachin Ravindra came out all guns blazing, scoring runs with ease. Indian fielders were sloppy as New Zealand posted 69/1 in the first powerplay.

However, Indian spinners cared for the run-flow as they scalped wickets regularly. Ravindra (37) lost his wicket to Kuldeep Yadav. Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101) and Glenn Phillips (34) looked good in the middle overs. In the death overs, Michael Bracewell was exceptional, scoring 53* off 40 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Eventually, New Zealand managed to post 251/7 in 50 overs. Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav scalped two wickets apiece while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked up one wicket each.

In the chase, Rohit Sharma started off the proceedings on an explosive note. As a result, India went on to score 64/0 in the first powerplay. While Shubman Gill scored 31 runs, Rohit went on to score 76 runs off 83 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Virat Kohli failed to create an impact, scoring only one run. After the top order's dismissals, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel took control of the proceedings. Iyer amassed a match-winning knock of 48 runs in 62 balls with two fours and as many sixes. Axar contributed 29 runs from 40 balls.

KL Rahul stood tall till the end with an unbeaten 34. Jadeja smacked the winning shot to take the side over the line as Team India bagged a four-wicket win to clinch the title.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSAveBFSR1005004s6s
1R Ravindra (NZ)44-26311265.75247106.472--293
2SS Iyer (IND)55-2437948.630679.41-2-165
3BM Duckett (ENG)33-22716575.66209108.611--253
4JE Root (ENG)33-2251207523396.5611-192
5V Kohli (IND)551218100*54.526382.8811-150
6Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)33-21617772203106.41--157
7TWM Latham (NZ)551205118*51.2523587.2311-133
8KS Williamson (NZ)55-2001024023485.4711-192
9HE van der Dussen (SA)33119372*96.519996.98-3-137
10Shubman Gill (IND)551188101*4724975.51--173
Rachin Ravindra (263) moved one spot up to emerge as the leading run-scorer of the campaign. Shreyas Iyer ascended from the sixth to the second rank with 241 runs from five innings. Ben Duckett (227) slid from the top to the third position.

Joe Root (225), Virat Kohli (218), and Ibrahim Zadran (216) descended one spot each to the fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks respectively. Tom Latham (205) and Kane Williamson (200) move one spot up to the seventh and eighth ranks respectively.

Rassie van der Dussen (193) slid from the seventh to the ninth rank while Shubman Gill (188) continued to stay at the 10th rank.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsBallsOversMdnsRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1MJ Henry (NZ)4418831.21167105/4216.75.3218.8-1
2CV Varun (IND)3318030-13695/4215.114.5320-1
3Mohammed Shami (IND)5524641-23395/5325.885.6827.33-1
4MJ Santner (NZ)5530050224093/4326.664.833.33--
5MG Bracewell (NZ)5529449220184/2625.124.136.751-
6Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)3312520.5-14075/58206.7217.85-1
7BJ Dwarshuis (AUS)3315626-15273/4721.715.8422.28--
8Kuldeep Yadav (IND)5527946.3-22373/4031.854.7939.85--
9PWA Mulder (SA)3313422.2-10963/2518.164.8822.33--
10K Rabada (SA)3315325.3314863/3624.665.825.5--
Matt Henry ended the campaign as the leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps. Varun Chakravarthy moved one spot up to the second rank with nine scalps at 15.11. Mohammed Shami slid from the second spot to the third rank with nine wickets at an average of 25.88.

Mitchell Santner (9) moved up from sixth to fourth rank at an average of 26.33. Michael Bracewell (8) ascended to the fifth rank. Azmatullah Omarzai (7) and Ben Dwarshuis (7) slid two spots each to the sixth and seventh ranks at an average of 20 and 21.71 respectively.

Kuldeep Yadav (7) ascended to the eighth rank at 31.85. Wiaan Mulder (6) and Kagiso Rabada (6) glided two spots down to the ninth and 10th positions at an average of 18.16 and 24.66 respectively.

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
