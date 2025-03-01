2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs England match (Updated) ft. Joe Root and Marco Jansen

South Africa secured a seven-wicket win over England in the 11th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The National Stadium in Karachi hosted the clash on Saturday, March 1.

After electing to bat first, England got bundled out for 179 runs in 38.2 overs. Joe Root was the top scorer with 37 runs in 44 balls with four fours and one six. Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder scalped three wickets apiece for South Africa.

In the chase, South Africa finished off the game within 30 overs with seven wickets in hand. They lost their top two wickets for just 47 runs in 8.2 overs. Rassie van der Dussen and Heinrich Klaasen were the star batters in the chase.

Van Der Dussen (72*) and Klaasen (64) put up fifty-plus scores to emerge as top batters of the game to take their side over the line.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BM Duckett (ENG) 3 3 - 227 165 75.66 209 108.61 1 - - 25 3 2 JE Root (ENG) 3 3 - 225 120 75 233 96.56 1 1 - 19 2 3 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 3 - 216 177 72 203 106.4 1 - - 15 7 4 TWM Latham (NZ) 2 2 1 173 118* 173 180 96.11 1 1 - 13 3 5 Shubman Gill (IND) 2 2 1 147 101* 147 181 81.21 1 - - 16 2 6 RD Rickelton (SA) 2 2 - 130 103 65 131 99.23 1 - - 12 1 7 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 3 3 - 126 67 42 121 104.13 - 1 - 5 8 8 HE van der Dussen (SA) 2 2 1 124 72* 124 133 93.23 - 2 - 9 5 9 V Kohli (IND) 2 2 1 122 100* 122 149 81.87 1 - - 8 0 10 JP Inglis (AUS) 2 1 1 120 120* 0 86 139.53 1 - - 8 6

Ben Duckett, the England opening batter, reclaimed his pole position with 227 runs from three innings at 75.66. Joe Root (225) ascended to the second rank from third spot at an average of 75. Ibrahim Zadran (216) slipped from second to third rank at an average of 72.

New Zealand middle-order batter Tom Latham (173) and Indian opener Shubman Gill (147) retained their fourth and fifth ranks, respectively. Ryan Rickelton (130) moved up to the sixth rank at an average of 65.

Azmatullah Omarzai (126) slipped one spot to the seventh rank. South African middle-order batter Rassie van der Dussen rocketed to the eighth rank with 124 runs. Virat Kohli (122) and Josh Inglis (120) glided down two spots each to ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 3 3 125 20.5 - 140 7 5/58 20 6.72 17.85 - 1 2 BJ Dwarshuis (AUS) 2 2 114 19 - 113 6 3/47 18.83 5.94 19 - - 3 JC Archer (ENG) 3* 3 165 27.3 - 183 6 3/64 30.5 6.65 27.5 - - 4 PWA Mulder (SA) 2* 2 98 16.2 - 61 5 3/25 12.2 3.73 19.6 - - 5 MG Bracewell (NZ) 2 2 120 20 1 64 5 4/26 12.8 3.2 24 1 - 6 W O'Rourke (NZ) 2 2 114 19 1 95 5 3/47 19 5 22.8 - - 7 Mohammed Shami (IND) 2 2 108 18 - 96 5 5/53 19.2 5.33 21.6 - 1 8 Harshit Rana (IND) 2 2 92 15.2 - 61 4 3/31 15.25 3.97 23 - - 9 M Jansen (SA) 2* 2 90 15 1 71 4 3/39 17.75 4.73 22.5 - - 10 K Rabada (SA) 2* 2 93 15.3 2 78 4 3/36 19.5 5.03 23.25 - -

Afghanistan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai (7) continues to hold the top spot. Aussie pacer Ben Dwarshuis (6) retained his second rank at an average of 18.83. England pacer Jofra Archer (6) surged up from ninth to third rank at an average of 30.5.

Wiaan Mulder (5) ascended to the fourth rank at 12.2. Michael Bracewell (5), William O'Rourke (5), Mohammad Shami (5), and Harshit Rana (4) slipped two spots each. They now occupy fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth ranks at 12.8, 19, 19.2, and 15.25, respectively.

Marco Jansen (4) ascended to the ninth rank at an average of 17.75. On the other hand, Kagiso Rabada remains at the 10th rank with four wickets at an average of 19.5.

