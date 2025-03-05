2025 Champions Trophy top run-getters and wicket-takers after South Africa vs New Zealand match (Updated) ft. Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry

New Zealand bagged a comfortable 50-run win over South Africa in the second semi-final of the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, March 5. New Zealand will take on India in the grand finale on Sunday, March 9.

After electing to bat first, New Zealand lost their first wicket for 48 runs in 7.5 overs. However, Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson had put up an impressive 164-run second wicket partnership.

Ravindra went on to score 108 runs in 101 balls with 13 fours and one six. Meanwhile, Williamson smacked 102 runs in 94 balls with 10 fours and two sixes. The Black Caps continued the dominance with the bat even after the duo’s dismissals.

Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49*) were excellent in the middle and death overs to take New Zealand to a dominating total of 362/6 in 50 overs. Lungi Ngidi scalped a three-wicket haul, conceding 72 runs in 10 overs.

In the chase, South Africa lost their first wicket for 20 runs in 4.5 overs. Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) had put up a decent partnership of 105 runs for the second wicket. However, after their dismissals, the Proteas kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Although David Miller had an exceptional time in the middle, scoring 100*, that wasn’t enough for them. The Proteas could score 312/9 in 50 overs, losing the game by 50 runs. Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner was the wrecker-in-chief, scalping three wickets for 43 runs in 10 overs.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Runs

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s 1 BM Duckett (ENG) 3 3 - 227 165 75.66 209 108.61 1 - - 25 3 2 R Ravindra (NZ) 3 3 - 226 112 75.33 218 103.66 2 - - 25 2 3 JE Root (ENG) 3 3 - 225 120 75 233 96.56 1 1 - 19 2 4 V Kohli (IND) 4 4 1 217 100* 72.33 261 83.14 1 1 - 15 0 5 Ibrahim Zadran (AFG) 3 3 - 216 177 72 203 106.4 1 - - 15 7 6 SS Iyer (IND) 4 4 - 195 79 48.75 244 79.91 - 2 - 14 3 7 HE van der Dussen (SA) 3 3 1 193 72* 96.5 199 96.98 - 3 - 13 7 8 TWM Latham (NZ) 4 4 1 191 118* 63.66 205 93.17 1 1 - 13 3 9 KS Williamson (NZ) 4 4 - 189 102 47.25 220 85.9 1 1 - 18 2 10 Shubman Gill (IND) 4 4 1 157 101* 52.33 199 78.89 1 - - 17 2

England opener Ben Duckett continues to lead the run-scoring charts with 227 runs from three innings. Rachin Ravindra rocketed to the second rank with 226 runs after his century in the semi-final.

Joe Root (225), Virat Kohli (217), Ibrahim Zadran (216) and Shreyas Iyer (195) slipped one spot each to the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth ranks respectively. Rassie van der Dussen ascended to the seventh spot, scoring 193 runs from three innings.

New Zealand keeper-batter Tom Latham (191) slipped from sixth to the eighth rank. Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (189) surged to the ninth position. Shubman Gill (157) slipped from the seventh to the 10th rank.

2025 Champions Trophy Most Wickets

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 MJ Henry (NZ) 4 4 187 31.1 1 167 10 5/42 16.7 5.35 18.7 - 1 2 Mohammed Shami (IND) 4 4 192 32 - 159 8 5/53 19.87 4.96 24 - 1 3 CV Varun (IND) 2 2 120 20 - 91 7 5/42 13 4.55 17.14 - 1 4 Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 3 3 125 20.5 - 140 7 5/58 20 6.72 17.85 - 1 5 BJ Dwarshuis (AUS) 3 3 156 26 - 152 7 3/47 21.71 5.84 22.28 - - 6 MJ Santner (NZ) 4 4 240 40 2 194 7 3/43 27.71 4.85 34.28 - - 7 PWA Mulder (SA) 3 3 134 22.2 - 109 6 3/25 18.16 4.88 22.33 - - 8 K Rabada (SA) 3 3 153 25.3 3 148 6 3/36 24.66 5.8 25.5 - - 9 L Ngidi (SA) 3 3 150 25 - 161 6 3/72 26.83 6.44 25 - - 10 A Zampa (AUS) 3 3 168 28 - 172 6 2/48 28.66 6.14 28 - -

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry strengthened his pole position, scalping 10 wickets from four innings. Mohammed Shami (8), Varun Chakravarthy (7), Azmatullah Omarzai (7) and Ben Dwarshuis (7) hold the second, third, fourth and fifth ranks at 19.87, 13, 20 and 21.71 respectively.

Mitchell Santner surged to the sixth position, pocketing seven scalps at an average of 25.71. South African pacer Wiaan Mulder ascended to the seventh position, scalping six wickets at 18.16.

Kagiso Rabada (6) and Lungi Ngidi (6) rocketed to the eighth and ninth ranks at an average of 24.66 and 26.83 respectively. Adam Zampa (6) slipped from the seventh to the 10th position at an average of 28.66.

