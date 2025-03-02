2025 Champions Trophy weather update: Dubai weather report for March 2 for India vs New Zealand match

The final group fixture of the 2025 Champions Trophy will see Team India lock horns with New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The winner of this clash will finish on top of the Group A points table.

The Men in Blue, who landed in Dubai on the back of a 3-0 whitewash over England, have looked like a well-oiled machine. They defeated Bangladesh in their first game, before routing arch-rivals Pakistan last Sunday.

Led by Rohit Sharma, Team India will look to continue their momentum when they play the Blackcaps ahead of Tuesday's semi-final.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have also looked like one of the title-contenders. The Kiwis have also won both their matches and will look to remain unscathed before their top-four clash on Wednesday.

With Team India playing, it is expected to be a full house at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. To the delight of fans, conditions will remain pleasant throughout the match hours. According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius. While it would be sunny in the afternoon, the temperature will fall soon after the sun sets.

Moreover, there is no chance of rainfall during the game, thus, a full 100 overs of action is on the cards in Dubai tonight.

"It could be a contest of spin" - India's assistant coach ahead of NZ clash

Team India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate believes spinners could decide the fate of the match on Sunday. Both teams boast credible spinners in their lineup.

The Men in Blue will likely have at least three spinners in their XI - Ravindra Jadeja, Varun Chakaravarthy, and Axar Patel, while New Zealand could have four - Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Philips, and Rachin Ravindra.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the match, the former Dutch all-rounder said when asked about the deciding factor in the match via Cricbuzz:

"Yeah, I think so, ...and they'll have four spinners as well, so it could be a contest of spin. I think coming into the competition, we weren't expecting such an over-reliance on spin, but the guys have bowled nicely and the pitch has helped a little bit. So I'm sure it's going to be the same for the next game."

