2025 Champions Trophy weather update: Dubai weather report for March 4 for India vs Australia semi-final

The first semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will see India take on Australia. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the all-important contest on Tuesday, March 4.

The Men in Blue have had a dominant run in the Champions Trophy so far. They have won all their group matches to reach the semi-final. Rohit Sharma and company will hope to continue the momentum and reach their third final in a row.

However, they will be wary of a clutch Australian side, who are strong enough despite missing some of their first-choice cricketers. Not many gave this Aussie side a chance, but they crawled their way into the semis. Steve Smith and company defeated rivals England in a high-scoring game before two washouts saw them finish second in Group B with four points.

The last time India and Australia played an ODI game was in the 2023 World Cup in Ahmedabad, where the Aussies stunned 1.3 lakh fans to take home the trophy. The Men in Blue will look to settle the score here, while the Aussies will aim to continue their dream run in ICC knockout matches.

With two heavyweight teams playing an ICC knockout game, a full house is expected at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. To the relief of fans, there is no chance of rainfall during the match hours, and they can enjoy an uninterrupted game.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature will hover around the 30-degree Celsius mark in the afternoon. However, it will come down below 25 degrees Celsius once the sun sets. The humidity level is expected to be around 30 percent, while the air quality will reportedly be poor.

"It is tempting" - India captain Rohit Sharma on playing 4 spinners vs Australia

Team India fielded four spinners in their final Group A fixture against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2. The decision worked wonders as spinners picked up nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul from Varun Chakravarthy, who was playing just his second ODI.

When asked whether the Men in Blue would continue with the four-pronged spin attack, skipper Rohit Sharma agreed that the idea is tempting, but insisted that they will pick the team according to the conditions.

Addressing reporters on the eve of the semi-final, Rohit said via Cricbuzz:

"We really need to think, even if we want to play four spinners, how we can squeeze four spinners. If we don't, then we don't. Whatever works for us in terms of the bowling options, we will try and do that. The reason I say that is because the conditions here are - we are very much aware of the conditions, and we know exactly what works and what doesn't work. So, we'll just give it a day. We'll think about it, what is the right combination to go with. But it is tempting."

India and Australia have met four times previously in the Champions Trophy, with the former winning twice and the Aussies coming out on top once. One match between the two sides ended in no result.

