2025 Champions Trophy weather update: Dubai weather report for March 9 for India vs New Zealand final

The 2025 Champions Trophy final will see Team India lock horns with New Zealand on Sunday, March 9, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams met earlier in the tournament, where the Men in Blue triumphed over the Kiwis by 44 runs at the same venue.

However, playing a final is a different ball game altogether and both sides will look to keep their previous meetings behind them and come out fresh in the title decider.

India made it to the semifinals without losing any points and winning all three league games. Rohit Sharma and company then defeated Australia by four wickets to make it to the summit clash. The Asian giants have done all the good things in the tournament so far and will look to take one more jump in a bid to bring the trophy home.

On the other hand, New Zealand's only defeat in the 2025 Champions Trophy came against India during the Group A fixture by 44 runs. However, the Blackcaps have bounced back since then. They defeated South Africa in the second semifinal by 50 runs to set up a final date with the Men in Blue.

India have attracted a lot of fans every time they have played in Dubai. The trend is likely to continue even in Sunday's final. Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rainfall playing a spoilsport. However, if the rain at all plays spoilsport, there is a reserve day for the final to continue.

According to Accuweather, the temperature will hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius. It would be mostly sunny in the afternoon, but once the sun sets in, the temperature would fall sharply. Moreover, there would be intermittent clouds during the match hours, but they are unlikely to cause any delay.

"The wicket is going to be similar to what we've been playing on" - Shubman Gill on the Dubai surface ahead of India's final vs NZ

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill spoke to the media on the eve of the final, where he was asked whether the Dubai pitch would be any different than the other games.

Gill said (via Cricbuzz):

"I don't think the wicket is going to behave any differently. We haven't really seen a 300 score here as yet and I think irrespective of the weather, the wicket is going to be similar to what we've been playing on. And I think we as a team have got a good idea of how to play on those kinds of wickets and how to bowl on those kinds of wickets."

The Men in Blue have so far won two Champions Trophy titles and will want to add more on Sunday.

