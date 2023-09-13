"214 was always going to be a tricky target" - Harbhajan Singh feels that India put up a par total vs SL in Super 4 of Asia Cup 2023

Harbhajan Singh feels that Team India put up a competitive total on a tricky surface at the R Premadasa Stadium during their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four stage clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first and said during the toss that the pitch looked quite dry. This factored in their decision to bring in Axar Patel as the third spinner in the playing XI, replacing Shardul Thakur.

The Men in Blue raced off to 80 runs in 11 overs but collapsed after Dasun Shanaka introduced Charith Asalanka and Dunith Wellalage. The duo accounted for a combined total of nine wickets. India were bowled out for 213 in the first innings, with the majority of the batters struggling to settle or find a rhythm.

Opining that 214 was a tough target to chase down on that pitch, Harbhajan Singh said on his YouTube channel:

"Axar Patel's cameo at the end proved to be very useful. 214 was always going to be a tricky target seeing the pitch, and it was not going to be easy for Sri Lanka to chase it down. Sri Lanka spinners bowled well though, that must be said."

Axar Patel had to bat with the tail after the middle order and the lower middle-order batters were dismissed in quick time. The left-handed batter scored a vital 26 runs off 36 runs to help India cross the 200-run mark and take the innings into the final over as well.

"It was important to get into such form right before the World Cup" - Harbhajan Singh

Prior to the Asia Cup, in terms of white-ball cricket, Team India had a shaky tour of the Caribbean. They also suffered a home series loss to Australia. They are now undefeated in the Asia Cup 2023 so far and are two wins away from securing the title.

Praising Kuldeep Yadav and Team India's performance after they had to take the field for the third consecutive day in the tournament, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Kuldeep Yadav bowled really well once again, and Bumrah looked in good rhythm once again, just like he was in the match against Pakistan."

"With this form, India will win the Asia Cup, and it was important to get into such form right before the World Cup," Harbhajan concluded.

Following his impressive five-wicket haul against Pakistan, Kuldeep Yadav continued the fine run of form with yet another match-winning spell. The left-arm spinner finished with figures of 4-43 and was the pick of the bowlers in India's win over Sri Lanka.