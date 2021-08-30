25% of spectators to be allowed by Pakistan for ODI and T20 series against New Zealand

New Zealand's upcoming limited-overs tour of Pakistan will arguably be a historical one. The Kiwis and Pakistan will clash in three ODIs and five T20Is from September 17. According to reliable sources, a considerable percentage of spectators will be present.

According to sports journalist Saj Sadiq, Pakistan's National Command and Operation Centre has permitted 25 % of spectators for the series. The ODIs will occur in Lahore while Rawalpindi will host the T20 internationals.

Sadiq also reported that a maximum of 4500 people can attend the ODIs and 5500 for the shortest format.

New Zealand have already announced the squad for the limited-overs leg, which will be captained by Tom Latham. Due to the IPL clashing with the fixtures, several first-choice players like Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, James Neesham, Lockie Ferguson and Santner will not be a part of the tour.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), however, is yet to announce the same. Meanwhile, the Kiwis are scheduled to visit Pakistan after their five-match T20I series in Bangladesh. Their board is still inspecting the situation in Pakistan, owing to their hosts' neighbors Afghanistan coming under the control of the Taliban.

The T20 series in Pakistan will also be the Black Caps' final preparations ahead of the World Cup in the UAE. However, the Men in Green have another series scheduled as England will play two T20s in Rawalpindi a few days before the mega event.

It will be for the first time in 18 years that New Zealand have toured Pakistan. Their 2002 tour was a controversial one as it was called off before the second Test in Karachi due to a bus bombing in the city. However, New Zealand returned in 2003 to compete in a five-match ODI series, which the hosts won 5-0.

